Alabama Projected as 2-Seed in First Official NCAA Bracket

The Crimson Tide is also projected to be in No. 1-overall Gonzaga's bracket

With six games to go in the regular season, No. 11 Alabama basketball is projected as a 2-seed in the first official NCAA bracket.

The Crimson Tide currently has a 16-5 overall record and is 11-1 in Southeastern Conference play heading into its Saturday afternoon matchup against Georgia in Coleman Coliseum.

The bracket was revealed on the Bracket Preview Show on CBS earlier on Saturday morning. In the show, the top 16 teams were revealed, with their games through Feb. 12 being taken into account.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State were listed as the top four teams as of Saturday, all being ranked as 1-seeds. Alabama was joined by Illinois, Villanova and Houston as 2-seeds.

The Crimson Tide, if the season were to end today, would be in No. 1 Gonzaga's bracket. While the road to the Elite Eight might be easier than in other brackets, Alabama would have arguably the most difficult opponent should the Bulldogs also reach the final eight teams of the tournament.

As far as other SEC programs listed in the top 16, Tennessee currently sits at No. 11 as a 3-seed while Missouri rests at No. 16 as a 4-seed.

While the rest of the projected field has yet to be determined, the fact that Alabama is projected as a 2-seed this early makes it very difficult for them to not be a high seed when March Madness rolls around. That being said, the Crimson Tide is still three wins away from clinching the regular-season SEC title before it makes its way to the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

The final bracket will be announced on March 14.

Here are the top 16 teams as released on the Bracket Preview Show on Saturday morning, with

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Villanova

7. Alabama

8. Houston

9. Virginia

10. West Virginia

11. Tennessee

12. Oklahoma

13. Iowa

14. Texas Tech

15. Texas

16. Missouri