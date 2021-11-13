Alabama QB Bryce Young, WR Jameson Williams Eclipse Milestones in Win over NMSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Heading into Saturday's game against New Mexico State, Alabama football quarterback/wide receiver duo Bryce Young and Jameson Williams were both poised to surpass milestones that many consider to be the markers of successful seasons at their respective positions.

For both players, each surpassed their specific milestone in the Crimson Tide's 59-3 victory over the Aggies.

For Young, he needed just 245 passing yards to pass the 3,000-yard mark on the season. Inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, Young fulfilled that requirement and much more. In total, Young completed 21-of-23 passes for 270 yards and five total touchdowns.

Williams' milestone is a lower number but is no less significant. Heading into the Crimson Tide's game against the Aggies Williams needed 130 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the year. On Saturday, Williams totaled six catches for 158 yards and made three receiving touchdowns to pass the mark.

With Young's passing yards reaching 3,000 and Williams' receiving yards reaching 1,000, it means that roughly one-third of Young's passing yards this season have come off of completed passes to Williams. Heading into this season, neither had played on the gridiron with each other outside of practice. However, it's clear that a solid connection has formed between the duo.

“Yeah Jame-o is someone who works super hard and is someone who I can — during the week — someone who gives really good effort,” Young said after the game. “He has really good GPS numbers, all that. So when you see someone that’s working that hard, it’s easy to kind of build that chemistry throughout when he first got here during the offseason and he keeps getting long reps, game reps, practice reps week-in and week-out.

"It makes the timing and the chemistry a lot easier so as we keep getting reps and keep improving and keep growing we’re both kind of pushing each other and challenging each other to be better and our best versions of ourselves.”

So far this season, Young and Williams have connected for an average of 102.8 yards per game. Per completion, the duo averages 20.15 yards.

Young said that the foundation that their connection is built on is that both players are willing to put in the work and the reps needed to build upon their successes and fix the mistakes that they've made along the way.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban broke down the connection between the quarterback and his main target and said that he hopes that their success continues as the final stretch of the season looms large.

“I think first of all Bryce has done a really good job managing the entire offense in terms of whether it’s get us in the right play, throw the ball to the right place, try to get us in the right protection,” Saban said. “He does a great job preparing in the game and Jameson is exactly what we look for in the offseason. We wanted a fast, vertical threat that could take the top off the defense and a lot of the routes and the big plays that he makes are designed for him because of who he is and what his skillset is.

"And it really complements John Metchie, too, and some of the other receivers that we have so I think it’s great that those guys have had outstanding years so far. I hope that we can continue to do that in the future.”