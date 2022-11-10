Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs Named Finalist for Hornung Award

Jahmyr Gibbs has been Alabama's biggest get from the transfer portal this season. The junior running back has been one of the Crimson Tide's most versatile weapons out of the backfield both running and catching the ball.

And now Gibbs has been recognized for that versatility. He was named one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.

The Paul Hornung Award has been given out the past 13 seasons to the most versatile player in college football. DeVonta Smith won the honor for Alabama in 2020. The 2022 winner of the Hornung will be announced on Dec. 7.

On the season, Gibbs is Alabama's leading rusher and second-leading receiver. He has 771 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and 365 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He ranks third in the SEC and seventh nationally in all-purpose yards with 1,300 and also serves as Alabama's kick returner.

2022 Paul Hornung Award Finalists

Jack Colletto (Oregon State)

Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)

Will Shipley (Clemson)

