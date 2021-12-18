Alabama relies on leadership to bounce back from loss to Memphis

The Alabama basketball team’s win against a top-five Gonzaga team on the road was huge.

So was the hard-fought win against a scrappy No. 14 Houston team that followed.

But the loss against Memphis earlier this week is all anyone wants to talk about, even as the Crimson Tide gets set to host Jacksonville State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network).

That loss stung a bit – as it should.

Alabama (8-2), which had jumped to No. 6 in the rankings following its two wins against 2021 Final Four teams, fell flat against the Tigers in a 92-78 loss.

"When you are dealing with kids this age, it’s human nature in general that when you are doing well there is some relaxing that you’ve got to get out of your program,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We realized if you relax and don’t bring the effort, we aren’t very good.”

Oats is trying to build Alabama into a national contender and made a strong statement with last year’s SEC title and Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide took the next big step by signing the No. 3 signing class a month ago. It took another big step with the wins against quality opponents Gonzaga and Houston. It took a step back against Memphis, which is something a program trying to change its culture can’t afford to do.

“Everybody knows where we have to get this thing to because we’ve had it there,” Oats said. “I thought we were the hardest working team in the SEC last year. We won a championship based on it. There have been games this year where we have been one of the hardest working teams in the country...We have to get back to who we are.”

That starts with leadership from the top. Leading scorers Jaden Shackelford (18.2 points per game) and Jahvon Quinerly (14.8) provided some intensity in the last two practices.

“That’s our job as leaders; to make sure everyone is bringing it every day, including ourselves,” Quinerly said. “We used that Memphis game as a lesson.”

It’s going to take a bit more than that, however. Rebounding needs work – Houston outrebounded Alabama 43-34 and Memphis finished with a slight 33-31 advantage.

Alabama’s scheduled to play Colorado State on Tuesday but the Rams canceled its Saturday game with Tulsa due to concerns of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. If Alabama can’t play that game, its Saturday game with Jacksonville State will be the final non-conference game before SEC play opens Dec. 29 against Tennessee.

“This is a huge game based off our performance at Memphis,” Oats said of Jax State. “We have to get back to who we are. We were really good here last year and good here at times this year because of on how hard we played and how unselfish we were, and how much we played the game the right way. We have to get back to that no matter who we play.”

Rojas update: Crimson Tide forward James Rojas has not played this season due to an ACL injury. The senior could be available soon, however.

“He’s not been practicing. He’s been doing some things – he can shoot, he can run – but he’s not to the point where he can get back into live practice,” Oats said. “We aren’t sure if he will be available for the first SEC game, but hopefully he can come back sometime in January.”