Alabama Remains No. 2 in CFP Rankings

There was less intrigue around where Alabama would land in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.

After a dominating 59-3 win overNew Mexico State, the Crimson Tide stayed at No. 2 in the committee's rankings for the third week in a row on Tuesday night. It is the 43rd time Alabama has been in the top five of the CFP rankings since the initial poll in 2014. The Crimson Tide have appeared in all 46 editions of the rankings.

Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State round out the top four while Cincinnati is still on the outside looking in at No. 5.

With Auburn and Texas A&M losing last Saturday, a matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship seems even more likely for Alabama. The Crimson Tide just needs to win one of its next two games to clinch the West and spot in the SEC title game against the Bulldogs.

This Saturday's opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks, came in at No. 21 in the committee's rankings after reeling off three straight wins coming into Tuscaloosa. Alabama and Arkansas are two of the five Western division teams in the CFP top-25 joining Ole Miss (12), Texas A&M (15) and Mississippi State (25.)

CFP Rankings: Week 3

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wake Forest

11. Baylor

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. BYU

15. Wisconsin

16. Texas A&M

17. Iowa

18. Pitt

19. San Diego State

20. North Carolina State

21. Arkansas

22. UTSA

23. Utah

24. Houston

25. Mississippi State