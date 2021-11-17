Alabama Remains No. 2 in CFP Rankings
There was less intrigue around where Alabama would land in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.
After a dominating 59-3 win overNew Mexico State, the Crimson Tide stayed at No. 2 in the committee's rankings for the third week in a row on Tuesday night. It is the 43rd time Alabama has been in the top five of the CFP rankings since the initial poll in 2014. The Crimson Tide have appeared in all 46 editions of the rankings.
Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State round out the top four while Cincinnati is still on the outside looking in at No. 5.
With Auburn and Texas A&M losing last Saturday, a matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship seems even more likely for Alabama. The Crimson Tide just needs to win one of its next two games to clinch the West and spot in the SEC title game against the Bulldogs.
This Saturday's opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks, came in at No. 21 in the committee's rankings after reeling off three straight wins coming into Tuscaloosa. Alabama and Arkansas are two of the five Western division teams in the CFP top-25 joining Ole Miss (12), Texas A&M (15) and Mississippi State (25.)
CFP Rankings: Week 3
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oregon
4. Ohio State
5. Cincinnati
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Notre Dame
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wake Forest
11. Baylor
12. Ole Miss
13. Oklahoma
14. BYU
15. Wisconsin
16. Texas A&M
17. Iowa
18. Pitt
19. San Diego State
20. North Carolina State
21. Arkansas
22. UTSA
23. Utah
24. Houston
25. Mississippi State