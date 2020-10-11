Alabama Football Second in Latest Amway, AP Polls
Joey Blackwell
Alabama football remains in second place in both the latest Amway Coaches and AP Top 25 polls following its 63-48 victory in Oxford, Miss. over Ole Miss.
The Crimson Tide's lack of performance on defense wasn't convincing enough to the coaches of college football, as Alabama retained its place as the second-best team in the nation.
Clemson maintains first place with its big 42-17 win over Miami. The Tigers now move to 4-0 on the season and took home the vast majority of the first-place votes with 55.
Georgia also stays put at No. 3 after taking down Tennessee. The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide will officially be a 2/3 matchup this coming Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
One thing of note is LSU, who has now dropped out of the Top 25 following its loss at Missouri. Texas falls out as well after losing to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.
Here are the polls:
AP Top 25
Ranking, team, first-place votes
1. Clemson (59)
2. Alabama (2)
3. Georgia (1)
4. Notre Dame
5. North Carolina
6. Ohio State
7. Oklahoma State
8. Cincinnati
9. Penn State
10. Florida
11. Texas A&M
12. Oregon
13. Miami (FL)
14. Auburn
15. Brigham Young
16. Wisconsin
17. SMU
18. Tennessee
19. Michigan
20. Iowa State
21. Louisiana-Lafayette
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia Tech
24. Minnesota
25. USC
Amway Coaches Poll
Ranking, team, first-place votes
1. Clemson (55)
2. Alabama (5)
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. Ohio State (2)
6. North Carolina
7. Oklahoma State
8. Penn State
9. Florida
10. Cincinnati
11. Texas A&M
12. Miami
13. BYU
14. Auburn
15. Wisconsin
16. Oregon
17. Tennessee
18. SMU
19. Michigan
20. Iowa State
21. UL-Lafayette
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia Tech
24. USC
25. Minnesota
