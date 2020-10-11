SI.com
Alabama Football Second in Latest Amway, AP Polls

Alabama football remains in second place in both the latest Amway Coaches and AP Top 25 polls following its 63-48 victory in Oxford, Miss. over Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide's lack of performance on defense wasn't convincing enough to the coaches of college football, as Alabama retained its place as the second-best team in the nation.

Clemson maintains first place with its big 42-17 win over Miami. The Tigers now move to 4-0 on the season and took home the vast majority of the first-place votes with 55.

Georgia also stays put at No. 3 after taking down Tennessee. The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide will officially be a 2/3 matchup this coming Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

One thing of note is LSU, who has now dropped out of the Top 25 following its loss at Missouri. Texas falls out as well after losing to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

AP Top 25

Ranking, team, first-place votes

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (2)

3. Georgia (1)

4. Notre Dame

5. North Carolina

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Cincinnati

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Oregon

13. Miami (FL)

14. Auburn

15. Brigham Young

16. Wisconsin

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. Louisiana-Lafayette

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota

25. USC

Amway Coaches Poll

Ranking, team, first-place votes

1. Clemson (55)

2. Alabama (5)

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Ohio State (2)

6. North Carolina

7. Oklahoma State

8. Penn State

9. Florida

10. Cincinnati

11. Texas A&M

12. Miami

13. BYU

14. Auburn

15. Wisconsin

16. Oregon

17. Tennessee

18. SMU

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. UL-Lafayette

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. USC

25. Minnesota

This story will be updated when the AP Poll is released on Sunday afternoon.

