Alabama Selected as One of 20 Predetermined NCAA Softball Regional Host Sites

The Crimson Tide is one of eight SEC schools that will be hosting regionals in the playoffs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rhoads Stadium and Alabama softball have been selected by the NCAA Division 1 Softball Committee as one of 20 predetermined sites to host an NCAA Softball Regional, the NCAA announced on Friday.

The NCAA made the announcement via a statement.

"Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites," the NCAA's statement reads. "Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will be in contention to host super regionals."

Along with Alabama, 19 other schools were selected as predetermined sites for this year's softball playoffs. The full list of host teams is listed below:

Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Washington.

Along with the Crimson Tide, seven other SEC schools were selected as host sites in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Tennessee.

Along with the NCAA, Alabama Athletics also issued a statement of its own. Here is the statement in its entirety:

