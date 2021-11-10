Alabama Showcases Abundance of Offensive Weapons in Season Opener

Alabama basketball showed just how dangerous its guard-centric offense can be against Louisiana Tech.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —With the two leading scorers from last season returning, but a cast of new characters surrounding them, one might have thought the Alabama basketball offense would need some time to gel.

That wasn't the case in No. 14 Alabama's season-opening 93-64 win over Louisiana Tech. The Crimson Tide had five players finish with double digits and point guard Jahvon Quinerly was one point away from making it six.

"It shows how deep we can be," said Alabama head coach Nate Oats. "We played in the rotation eight guys with double digit minutes, and Keon Ambrose gave us some good minutes when we got in foul trouble there."

Keon Ellis and Juwan Gary were two of those players, and both guys either tied or set career highs in points with 18 for Ellis and 12 for Gary. The sharing of the wealth mentality is something that dates back to the summer according to Gary.

"Over the summer, Coach [Oats] always had an emphasis on sharing the ball, just being unselfish," Gary said.

The redshirt sophomore forward also earned his first career double-double in the win with the 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ellis partially credited the unselfish play on offense to some encouragement the team got after the exhibition game against Louisiana. He was one rebound away from a double-double, and the Crimson Tide was an astounding +37 when he was on the floor.

"We also talked a couple weeks after the exhibition about being eager passers because that helps the offense flow," Ellis said.

Alabama had 19 assists on the night including six from highly-touted freshman JD Davison, who also added 12 points and six rebounds.

"JD did good," Ellis said. "I think he had 12, six and six, and that's not an easy stat line to pull off. It was good to see that as a team, with a lot of talent we have it our guard spots, that he was able to perform well.

Another one of those talented guards and ;ast year's leading scorer, Jaden Shackelford, picked up where he left off with 17 points against the Bulldogs. Shackelford tested the NBA draft waters and briefly entered the transfer portal, but decided to come back to Tuscaloosa. The junior guard will play a major role in the Alabama offense moving forward this season.

Shackelford, Ellis, Davis and Quinerly all played at least 25 minutes. The final player in double figures was Darius Miles with 11 coming off the bench.

Even walk-on Tyler Barnes finished with four points much to the delight of the crimson-clad crowd.

Oats said his highlight of the night was the final play when walk on Britton Johnson fought for an offensive rebound and passed the ball to fellow walk on Tyler Barnes for the last-second layup.

"It was nice Tyler got a little recognition from them," Oats said.

All three of Alabama's bigs that played got into foul trouble tonight and only combined to contribute 10 points to the offense. That's one area that Oats wants to see improvement in, but he also knows that the talent and depth is there.

"We had more depth on the frontcourt than we did on that wing play tonight, but we’ve got good depth," Oats said. "We’ve got good players."

Even without strong offensive play from the forwards on Tuesday, Alabama still managed to score more than 90 points in its first real game as a new team.

The next opportunity for this team will be when they host South Dakota State this Friday at 7 p.m.