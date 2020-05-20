Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Never Say Die (Ozzie Newsome) vs. 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban)

Iconic seems to be an appropriate word to describe this matchup in the Alabama SI Cover Tournament.

It features a Hall of Fame player who changed how his position is used, against a coaching icon.

There aren't too many preview covers included in the 48-field single-elimination brackets to determine the best Alabama Sports Illustrated cover, but this was among the best.

Besides, it's of Nick Saban smiling.

First round

Bear Bryant Regional

Game 10: Never Say Die (Ozzie Newsome) vs. 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban)

Never Say Die (Ozzie Newsome)

Story headline: Reprieve for the Browns

Subhead: Down by 10 points near game's end, Cleveland beat the Jets in double OT 23-20

Excerpt (by E. M. Swift): At 4:41 EST last Saturday afternoon, 4 hours and 11 minutes after his kickoff had started a game destined to become the third-longest in NFL history, the Cleveland Browns' Mark Moseley ended the bizarre proceedings by kicking the ball to the dawgs. Not like a dawg, which he had done earlier, missing a 23-yard gimme that would have put the brain-dead New York Jets out of their misery way back in the fifth quarter. To the dawgs, those bone-throwing crazies in the bleachers at the east end of Cleveland Stadium, whose lunatic barking and terrierlike razzing of the Jets' Mark Gastineau helped spark the Browns' wildly improbable comeback, a 23-20 thriller that officially ended at 2:02 of the second overtime, when Moseley's 27-yarder sailed straight through the uprights and into Cleveland history. ...

Needing 24 yards for a first, Kosar dropped back for the zillionth time—he would set playoff passing records for most attempts (64) and most yards (489), and tie one for most completions (33)—and threw incomplete. But Gastineau plowed into him late. Roughing the passer. Fifteen yards and a first down. "It was a very key play," Jets coach Joe Walton would say.

The play seemed to give the Browns—and Kosar—new life. "I saw a look in his eyes I'd never seen before," said Cleveland tight end Ozzie Newsome, who was the game's leading receiver with six catches for 114 yards. "He was not going to be denied. He was going to find a way to win that football game."

2009 SEC Preview: Nick Saban

Story headline: Alabama Rising

Subhead: Nick Saban has the Tide in the title hunt