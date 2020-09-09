TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled Alabama's official schedule for the 2020 soccer season on Wednesday afternoon.

The slate features an eight-match, conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents.

The 2020 SEC soccer season will open play for the Crimson Tide at home on Saturday, Sept. 19, against the Tennessee Volunteers. Alabama will then travel to face Mississippi State (Sept. 25) and Florida (Oct. 4), before hosting Arkansas (Oct. 11) and Ole Miss (Oct. 18).

The Tide will alternate home and away with a trip to LSU (Oct. 23), before hosting Texas A & M (Oct. 30). Hart and his team will wrap up its regular-season slate on the road Nov. 8, against in-state rival, the Auburn Tigers.

The SEC Championship will be played Nov. 13-22, in Orange Beach, Ala. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

In compliance with social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, fan attendance for home matches at the Alabama Soccer Stadium will be limited to coaches and players pass list only. Guests of the program attending are required to sit in previously identified seats and face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.

Full 2020 Alabama soccer schedule

Sept. 19 vs Tennessee

Sept. 25 at Mississippi State

Oct. 4 at Florida

Oct. 11 vs Arkansas

Oct. 18 vs Ole Miss

Oct. 23 at LSU

Oct. 30 vs Texas A & M

Nov. 8 at Auburn

Nov. 13-22 SEC Championships in Orange Beach, Ala.