SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Soccer Unveils 2020 Schedule

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled Alabama's official schedule for the 2020 soccer season on Wednesday afternoon.

The slate features an eight-match, conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents.

The 2020 SEC soccer season will open play for the Crimson Tide at home on Saturday, Sept. 19, against the Tennessee Volunteers. Alabama will then travel to face Mississippi State (Sept. 25) and Florida (Oct. 4), before hosting Arkansas (Oct. 11) and Ole Miss (Oct. 18).

The Tide will alternate home and away with a trip to LSU (Oct. 23), before hosting Texas A&M (Oct. 30). Hart and his team will wrap up its regular-season slate on the road Nov. 8, against in-state rival, the Auburn Tigers.

The SEC Championship will be played Nov. 13-22, in Orange Beach, Ala. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

In compliance with social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, fan attendance for home matches at the Alabama Soccer Stadium will be limited to coaches and players pass list only. Guests of the program attending are required to sit in previously identified seats and face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.

Full 2020 Alabama soccer schedule 

Sept. 19 vs Tennessee

Sept. 25 at Mississippi State 

Oct. 4 at Florida 

Oct. 11 vs Arkansas 

Oct. 18 vs Ole Miss

Oct. 23 at LSU 

Oct. 30 vs Texas A&M 

Nov. 8 at Auburn 

Nov. 13-22 SEC Championships in Orange Beach, Ala.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 91-95

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Where Former Alabama Players are on their NFL Week 1 Depth Charts

Not only does Alabama have more players in the NFL than any other college, but most of them are expected to start on Week 1

Christopher Walsh

Friday Night Lights Radio Preview: Week 4

Three Bama Central staffers are in the lineup

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: Paddling

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Volleyball Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

The Crimson Tide will face off against Georgia, LSU, Missouri, and Florida this season

UA_Athletics

All Things Bama Podcast: What 2021 TE Robbie Ouzts' Commitment Means Plus Alabama in the NFL Update

This show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Extra Year of Eligibility Would be Great Thing for Players According to Nick Saban

Roster shakeup could be in the mix for the Crimson Tide in 2021 and beyond

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitment Tracker; TE Robbie Ouzts Becomes Newest Member

A running list of all of the Crimson Tide's commitments and where they rank on the major recruiting sites

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Players In the NFL: Week 1 Tracker

Unveiling the most elaborate and comprehensive weekly tracker of Alabama Crimson Tide players in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Return of the Force

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes