Alabama Soccer Falls to BYU in Second Round of NCAA Tournament, 4-1

In its first-ever trip to the second round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament, Alabama soccer fell to the hands of four-seed BYU on Thursday afternoon by a score of 4-1.

The Crimson Tide started off strong in the opening minutes of the match inside Klöckner Stadium on the campus of the University of Virginia, controlling possession and keeping the ball on the Cougars' end of the pitch. However, BYU struck first in the fourth minute with a goal by Cameron Tucker to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

In the 20th minute, BYU took a 2-0 lead off of a successful penalty kick by Mikayla Colohan. With just 1:46 left to go in the first half, another goal by Colohan put the Cougars up 3-0 heading into halftime.

After play resumed, Alabama was able to score a goal in the 65th minute, with Felicia Knox taking advantage of a ball that deflected off of the BYU keeper. Riley Tanner was credited with the assist.

In the second half, Crimson Tide keeper McKinley Crone became a wall. Despite allowing three goals in the first half, Crone ultimately finished the game with seven off of [SOG] shots on goal. However, a hat-trick third goal by Colohan in the 74th minute gave the Cougars what would ultimately be an insurmountable three-goal lead.

Alabama's offense was unable to provide more scoring for Crone, and the Crimson Tide ended its season at the hands of the Cougars, 4-1.

With the loss, Alabama's season comes to a close. The Crimson Tide close out its season with an 11-10-1. However, Alabama made history by making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

BYU will now move on to face the winner of one-seed Virginia and Milwaukee, which is slated to take place at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday.