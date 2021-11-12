Alabama Soccer Stuns Clemson, Advances in NCAA Tournament

The University of Alabama soccer team pulled off a stunning upset in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, defeating host Clemson 1-0 to advance to the second round.

Allie Berk scored the lone goal just 3 minutes and 13 seconds into the match, on an assist from Riley Tanner.

McKinley Crone notched the shutout, making three saves on 19 shots by the Tigers.

Alabama (11-9-1, 5-4-1 SEC) will face the winner of No. 4 BYU vs. New Mexico.

This is the Crimson Tide's fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and second under coach Wes Hart.

Clemson's season ended at 12-7-1, 6-3-1 ACC.

Alabama last advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 for the first meeting between Alabama and Clemson.

The Crimson Tide also received a berth to the tournament in 1998 and 2011, where it faced Texas A&M and Miami, respectively.

Alabama is in the midst of one of its best seasons in over 20 years.

The Crimson Tide posted its best winning percentage in Southeastern Conference play since the 1998 season.

UA earned a first-round bye at the 2021 SEC Tournament after tying for fifth in the conference standings with a 5-4-1 record

During the year, Alabama topped two top-25 opponents in then-No. 24 LSU and then-No. 19 Auburn .

The team set a program record for most home wins in a single season with 10 as it finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.

In addition to its wins over LSU and Auburn, the Tide battled then-No. 6 TCU into overtime, becoming one of just two teams to take the Horned Frogs into overtime during the regular season.

The Crimson Tide has outscored its opponents when playing at home 32-8.

