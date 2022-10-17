Skip to main content

Alabama Soccer Looks to Maintain Road Success at Mississippi State

The top-ranked team in RPI has done a major turnaround playing away from home.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In terms of RPI, Alabama soccer has reached the mountaintop. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 ranking after defeating the defending Southeastern Conference Champion Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday.

Coach Wes Hart and company are impressive in many different facets during the historic season, but one area the Crimson Tide have improved the most is away from home.

Alabama's current road record is 6-1-1, with the loss coming against Miami the second game of year and a 1-1 tie coming against Utah — the best road record in the SEC. Since then, the Crimson Tide has won six in a row, but according to Hart, there is no secret to the success.

"I wish I could say there was one particular thing and that fixed it," Hart said. "Truth of the matter is we had some tough games last year against some tough opponents and we weren't able to get wins. This year, I don't know that we did anything different. It's not as if we travel differently or ate different meals or practiced something different.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We just got a different group this year that's more confident, and I think wining a couple games early on, we just rode the momentum and carried that on."

Two of Alabama's three remaining games are on the road. First, it will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State for a chance to clinch the SEC West, then it will end the season in Auburn to face the Tigers on October 27th to wrap up the regular season before SEC Tournament play.

This story will be updated with video from Hart's press conference.

Nick Saban on Alabama sideline
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Calls for Consistency in Officiating

By Katie Windham
101522_MFB_DaleDJ_Tenn_RC6534
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Possessed Anxiety Problem Ahead of Tennessee Game

By Joey Blackwell
Louisiana Monroe Warhawks punter Calum Sutherland (31)grabs Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) on a punt return at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Improvements Alabama Football Must Make over Last Five Games: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Forward Gianna Paul
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer is No. 1

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaching Staff Names Three Players of the Week Following Loss at Tennessee

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday Ahead of Mississippi State

By Joey Blackwell
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Ranked in Preseason AP Top 25

By Joey Blackwell
Tennessee Volunteers place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks the game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Film Room: Tennessee's Game-Winning Drive

By Blake Byler