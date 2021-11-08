Alabama Soccer Scores Spot in 2021 NCAA Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer will compete in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced on Monday afternoon as its bracket of 64 teams was revealed.

The Crimson Tide will face the Clemson Tigers in the tournament's First Round, which is slated to take place on Nov. 12-14.

Finishing the regular season with a 10-9-1 record, Alabama fell in its first game at the 2021 SEC Soccer Tournament in a 1-0 loss to Ole Miss. However, the Crimson Tide was able to create a solid resume during its first 20 games, defeating two top-25 teams in LSU and Auburn and earning its best SEC win percentage since 1998.

The Crimson Tide also set a new single-season program record for most home wins with 10 and finished the season second in the SEC West.

In the regular season, graduate-student forward Ashlynn Serepca and sophomore midfielder Kate Henderson tied each other for the team-lead in goals scored with five apiece. Serepca and Henderson were also the top two players on the team in shots on goal, with Serepca tallying 18 and Henderson 20, respectively.

In goal, graduate-student goalkeeper McKinley Crone started 18 of the Crimson Tide's 20 games. In total, Crone allowed 25 goals — an average of 1.39 per game — and registered 60 saves on the season. Crone was also credited with all 10 of Alabama's wins this season.

View the full bracket of all 64 teams below:

This story will be updated when an official time for Alabama's game is announced.