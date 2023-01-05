Alabama Softball Adds Extra Member for 2023 Season

The Alabama softball 2023 roster just got a little bit stronger.

Kenleigh Cahalan, the top overall recruit in the 2023 class according to Perfect Game Softball, signed her national letter of intent in November and graduated early to enroll at Alabama in the spring. As of Thursday morning, she has been officially cleared and will be immediately eligible for the Crimson Tide this season.

"We are so excited to add Kenleigh to our roster this spring,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said in a press release. “She had a great high school and summer ball career culminating in a PGF national championship last summer. She can play anywhere on the field and has a strong lefty bat. She will make us better immediately.”



Calahan is an in-state product out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville. She played travel ball with the Birmingham Thunderbolts where she won the national championship. The infielder was also 2022 Alabama Miss Softball and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year finalist. She bats left-handed and throws right-handed.

Alabama will be replacing at least two starters on the infield this season with Kaylee Tow and Megan Bloodworth gone and Bailey Dowling and Ashley Prange returning.

Calahan becomes the fifth member of Alabama's signing class, joining Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Larissa Preuitt and Kristen White. Alabama also added three players from the transfer portal in junior utility player Emma Broadfoot from North Alabama, senior pitcher and utility Lauren Esman from Michigan and fifth-year senior outfielder Faith Hensley from Ball State.

Alabama opens the season with the Leadoff Classic at Rhoads Stadium Friday, Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. against Leigh.