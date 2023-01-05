Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Adds Extra Member for 2023 Season

The No. 1 player in the class of 2023 will join the Crimson Tide this spring as an early enrollee.

The Alabama softball 2023 roster just got a little bit stronger. 

Kenleigh Cahalan, the top overall recruit in the 2023 class according to Perfect Game Softball, signed her national letter of intent in November and graduated early to enroll at Alabama in the spring. As of Thursday morning, she has been officially cleared and will be immediately eligible for the Crimson Tide this season. 

"We are so excited to add Kenleigh to our roster this spring,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said in a press release. “She had a great high school and summer ball career culminating in a PGF national championship last summer. She can play anywhere on the field and has a strong lefty bat. She will make us better immediately.”

Calahan is an in-state product out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville. She played travel ball with the Birmingham Thunderbolts where she won the national championship. The infielder was also 2022 Alabama Miss Softball and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year finalist. She bats left-handed and throws right-handed. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama will be replacing at least two starters on the infield this season with Kaylee Tow and Megan Bloodworth gone and Bailey Dowling and Ashley Prange returning.  

Calahan becomes the fifth member of Alabama's signing class, joining Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Larissa Preuitt and Kristen White. Alabama also added three players from the transfer portal in junior utility player Emma Broadfoot from North Alabama, senior pitcher and utility Lauren Esman from Michigan and fifth-year senior outfielder Faith Hensley from Ball State.

Alabama opens the season with the Leadoff Classic at Rhoads Stadium Friday, Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. against Leigh. 

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium in 2022. The Steelers won 13-10.
Bama/NFL

A Final Look at Week 17, and A Look Ahead at the Final Week 18: Bama in the NFL

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
Crimson Tikes: Reclinin'Not Declinin'
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Reclinin' Not Declinin'

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama gymnast Lilly Hudson prepares herself for the beam competition in Coleman Coliseum Friday, March 4, 2022. Alabama Gymnastis Vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Meeting Every Moment: Alabama Gymnastics 2023 Season Preview

By Katie Windham
Sporting News cover Steadman Shealy, Jan. 5, 1980
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) goes the net against the Jackson State Tigers during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Brandon Miller Named to John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 Watch List

By Austin Hannon
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball while Alabama linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) closes to make a tackle during the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.
All Things Bama

Henry To'o To'o Enters His Name Into the 2023 NFL Draft

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Bradley (0) goes to the basket against Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Ole Miss

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after scoring the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Biggest NFL Draft Surprises for Alabama Football: Just a Minute

By Joey Blackwell