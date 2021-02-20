Alabama Softball Beats Liberty in Game 1 of Saturday Doubleheader, 8-1

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second game in a row, Alabama softball used an offensive outburst in the first inning to beat Liberty, this time 8-1 Saturday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium.

On an afternoon where she was being honored for her senior day, Claire Jenkins started the game with a bang. Her three-run home run was part of a six-run first inning for the Crimson Tide.

While Jenkins' home run highlighted the first inning, Alabama sent 11 batters to the plate including hits from Alexis Mack, Kaylee Tow, Maddie Morgan and an RBI single from Elissa Brown.

Tow stayed hot at the plate from yesterday, going 2-3 with a home run, 3 RBIs and a walk.

After the opening inning, the Alabama offense did not score again until the Tow homer in the fifth inning. Sides added another insurance run in the sixth inning scoring on a wild pitch after a leadoff double and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Alexis Mack.

Starting pitcher Montana Fouts gave up her first run of the year on a double from Liberty's Emily Sweat, but the Liberty batters had trouble all game catching up to Fouts' pitches. Fouts finished with a career high 13 strikeouts.

Krystal Goodman made her first appearance of the year in the circle to close out the game in the seventh inning and did not allow a hit.

Alabama improves to 7-0 on the season.

The win against Liberty was the opening game of a doubleheader at the Easton Bama Bash for Alabama. This story will be updated after game two against LSU.