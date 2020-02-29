Alabama Softball Gets Back on Winning Track

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama softball team got back in the win column with a 3-2 victory over UT Arlington on Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide git on the board in the third with a manufactured run as freshman second Savannah Woodard singled, advanced on a wild pitch and ground out, and then scored on an error with senior left fielder Alexis Mack forcing a rushed throw to first.

Freshman Kenedy Hines (1-2) got UT Arlington into the fourth, when senior Bailey Hemphill led off with a single and junior Kaylee Tow followed with another hit. The Mavericks went to the bullpen, but Woodard singled in one run and another came on an Abby Doerr sacrifice fly to left before the rally ended with the bases loaded.

The margin of error was just enough for starter senior right-hander Sarah Cornell (2-1), who gave up two runs in the fourth on an infield single by shortstop Whitney Walton.

Senior Krystal Goodman relieved threw two scoreless innings to earn her first save of the season.

Woodard went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI, and freshman center fielder Jenna Johnson also went 2-for-3.

Alabama will play No. 7 Arizona later Saturday. Montana Fouts will not start for the Crimson Tide as she was sent home sick.

This story will be updated