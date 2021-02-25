Crimson Tide Softball Preps for Easton Crimson Classic

Freshman shortstop Dowling has stepped up for no. 3 Alabama

The third-ranked University of Alabama softball team is 9-0 and preparing to host the 2021 Easton Crimson Classic this weekend.

Coach Patrick Murphy's Crimson Tide squad will face Memphis [0-4] in a Saturday doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. CT at Rhoads Stadium. Saturday, Alabama takes on North Carolina [4-1 ] in an 11 a.m. CT doubleheader.

Tar Heels ace Brittany Pickett is the reigning ACC Pitcher of the Week after posting a 3-0 record last weekend. Her ERA over 21 innings was 0.67.

The Crimson Tide closes the weekend out Sunday with a 1 p.m. game against in-state foe Troy. The Trojans are 10-1 this season and coming off a win over Samford.

Murphy’s top freshman performer thus far has been shortstop Bailey Dowling, who launched a three-run homer to center field in Wednesday’s 7-1 win over UAB in Tuscaloosa.

“That was a big hit for us,” Murphy said after the contest. “It really set the tone for the entire night.

“Bailey [Dowling] has battled at the plate this whole season. She keeps getting to the next pitch until she gets something she can drive. For her to do it as a freshman is even more impressive.”

Dowling, who hails from St. Joseph, IL, is batting .346 with three homers and a team-leading 13 RBI’s after starting all nine games.

Alabama is led at the plate by first baseman Kaylee Tow with a .560 average. Her fellow senior, center fielder Elissa Brown, is batting .545 and has 10 stolen bases.

In the pitching circle, Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl are both 4-0. Kilfoyl’s ERA is 0.29 and Fouts’ is 1.27. Fouts has 38 strikeouts to Kilfoyl’s 26.

Injury-wise, Murphy could be down an outfielder or two this weekend. He said Jenna Johnson would have a Thursday MRI after a knee injury against UAB. He added hat normal right field starter KB Sides was "day to day" with a tweaked leg muscle.

The games at the Easton Crimson Classic can be viewed by streaming on SEC Network Plus on the ESPN app.