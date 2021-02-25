All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Softball Preps for Easton Crimson Classic

Freshman shortstop Dowling has stepped up for no. 3 Alabama
The third-ranked University of Alabama softball team is 9-0 and preparing to host the 2021 Easton Crimson Classic this weekend.

Coach Patrick Murphy's Crimson Tide squad will face Memphis [0-4] in a Saturday doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. CT at Rhoads Stadium. Saturday, Alabama takes on North Carolina [4-1 ] in an 11 a.m. CT doubleheader.

Tar Heels ace Brittany Pickett is the reigning ACC Pitcher of the Week after posting a 3-0 record last weekend. Her ERA over 21 innings was 0.67.

The Crimson Tide closes the weekend out Sunday with a 1 p.m. game against in-state foe Troy. The Trojans are 10-1 this season and coming off a win over Samford.

Murphy’s top freshman performer thus far has been shortstop Bailey Dowling, who launched a three-run homer to center field in Wednesday’s 7-1 win over UAB in Tuscaloosa.

“That was a big hit for us,” Murphy said after the contest. “It really set the tone for the entire night.

“Bailey [Dowling] has battled at the plate this whole season. She keeps getting to the next pitch until she gets something she can drive. For her to do it as a freshman is even more impressive.”

Dowling, who hails from St. Joseph, IL, is batting .346 with three homers and a team-leading 13 RBI’s after starting all nine games.

Alabama is led at the plate by first baseman Kaylee Tow with a .560 average. Her fellow senior, center fielder Elissa Brown, is batting .545 and has 10 stolen bases.

In the pitching circle, Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl are both 4-0. Kilfoyl’s ERA is 0.29 and Fouts’ is 1.27. Fouts has 38 strikeouts to Kilfoyl’s 26.

Injury-wise, Murphy could be down an outfielder or two this weekend. He said Jenna Johnson would have a Thursday MRI after a knee injury against UAB. He added hat normal right field starter KB Sides was "day to day" with a tweaked leg muscle.

The games at the Easton Crimson Classic can be viewed by streaming on SEC Network Plus on the ESPN app.

Things are on the up and up at the Rhoads House.
