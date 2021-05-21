Alabama Softball Enters NCAA Regional With Multiple Streaks, Abundance of Confidence

It’s all going well for the Alabama softball team. And at just the right time.

Alabama, fresh off an SEC Tournament championship, is riding a 13-game win streak going into this weekend’s NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama (45-7), the No. 3 overall NCAA Tournament seed, faces Alabama State (19-27) on Friday (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Clemson (42-6) takes on Troy (36-15) in the first game at 2 p.m.

Full capacity for Alabama softball regional

The confidence is sky-high, but the Crimson Tide got some big news this week, which should give the team an extra boost. UA announced that seating for the regional will be full capacity (3,940). The Crimson Tide had played all its games with limited capacity in this pandemic season.

It’s going to be hard to top the buzz from last week’s SEC Tournament, also played at Rhoads Stadium, when you consider all that happened:

SEC Player of the Year Bailey Hemphill hit three homers in the tournament to take over the top spot in school history (61).

Co-SEC Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts set a record for most strikeouts in a tournament (39) and in a single game (15)

- The Crimson Tide claimed its sixth SEC title, the most of any team.

Still, Alabama does enter the weekend with a nice streak – 15 consecutive regional tournament wins. The Crimson Tide has also won 40 straight regional games since 2007.

Alabama’s got a chance to make it 43 straight wins after the weekend and the good news is the team is peaking, with room for improvement.

“One of the things we try to do year after year is peak at the right time,” Murphy said. “There are four stages of team building and the last one is performing. We have tried as a staff for 23 years to get the team to that stage at the end. I think for the most part we have.”

Fouts (22-3, 1.55 ERA) has been lights out late this season. She’s reeled off nine straight wins, including all three in the SEC Tournament. In that span she’s reached double-digit strikeouts seven times with 104 total. She set a school record with 17 games with 10 or more strikeouts.

“I think it gives us confidence knowing that you can play high intensity games like (SEC Tournament) back-to-back-to-back like that, especially late in the season,” Fouts said.

On offense, Hemphill has done most of the damage, belting a team-leading 11 home runs with 45 RBIs and is third in the SEC in batting with a .416 average. Those numbers might have even better had she not been walked an SEC-leading 47 times.

"We’re performing well right now, but we’re not complacent on where we’re at,” Hemphill said. “We’re still trying to get better. We can always improve on something.”