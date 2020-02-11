Alabama Softball Falls In National Polls to No. 8/9

Bama Central
As expected, the University of Alabama softball team experienced a dip in the weekly rankings after a dreadful 1-3 start to open the season at the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Fla. 

The once No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide squad fell to No. 8 in the D1Softball poll, No. 9 in the USA Softball and NFCA rankings, and No. 11 in the Softball America rankings. 

Next up, Alabama will head back down to the Sunshine State where it will face a loaded field in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, including newly ranked No. 1 Washington, No. 2 UCLA, and No. 16 Oklahoma State. 

The Crimson Tide's first game of the event is against Liberty on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. Then, it will face off against the Huskies at 3 p.m. on ESPN2. 

This story will be updated.

