Alabama Softball Lands Three Players on 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams

Three Alabama softball players were selected to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America teams, with senior Bailey Hemphill and junior Kaylee Tow earning first-team honors while senior Krystal Goodman was selected to the second team.

The three honorees are the most for the Crimson Tide since 2014 and it marks the fourth time in the last five years with multiple award winners. The award is the third straight for Hemphill, second straight for Tow and first for Goodman. Alabama softball now boasts 29 Academic All-Americans in its program’s history.

The softball trio joins soccer players Nealy Martin and Alex Plavin to give the Crimson Tide five Academic All-Americans to this point in the 2019-20 academic year. Overall, Alabama Athletics leads the NCAA with 103 Academic All-America honors since the 2009-10 academic year and 185 overall.

Hemphill is the fourth three-time Academic All-American in program history, joining Haylie McCleney, Kayla Braud and Charlotte Morgan. She earned her undergraduate degree this spring in early childhood education with a 4.0 GPA. She will return to the Crimson Tide for her fifth year of eligibility next season, pursuing a graduate degree in sports hospitality at The Capstone.

Tow earned her undergraduate degree in marketing this spring after just three years at UA with a 4.0 GPA. She garnered Academic All-America distinction last year. She was also the 2019 NCAA Elite 90 award winner, presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average among the championship field at each of the NCAA’s 90 men’s and women’s championships across its three divisions.

Goodman is a news media major with a communication studies minor carrying a 3.91 cumulative GPA. She is a three-time Dean’s List honoree, including one President’s List accolade, and was named to the 2019 SEC Spring Honor Roll following her first season with the Crimson Tide after spending her first two years at Chipola College.