Alabama Softball Falls in Final Two Games of JoAnne Graf Classic

Alabama Athletics

Allie Wright

Alabama softball lost its final two weekend games on Saturday in the JoAnne Graf Classic. The Crimson Tide took an 8-0 loss to Florida State before dropping in walk-off fashion to UNC, 9-8.

During the first game of the day, Florida State secured six runs over Alabama in the third inning which allowed it to take the 8-0 lead. The Seminoles maintained that lead all the way to the five-inning victory.

Alabama held its head high during the second game by looking for a quick comeback against North Carolina. UNC nailed a three-run home run that placed it in the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Alabama answered with two runs, grabbing the 6-4 lead. Junior Kaylee Tow smashed a two-run double which added to Alabama’s lead making it 8-4. UNC responded with a walk off double, driving in two which closed the game with a 9-8 win.

Sophomore Skylar Wallace was the first to assist Alabama with the lead after hitting a two-run single.

Seniors Ellisa Brown and Alexis Mack came home on back-to-back ground balls that ultimately gave Alabama the lead against North Carolina. Brown was 3-of-4 on the day as well as scoring three runs against UNC.

Freshman Savannah Woodard had a two-hit performance during Alabama’s second game, which secured at least one hit from three of the weekend games.

Alabama travels back to Florida for the St. Pete/ Clearwater Elite Invitation on Feb. 13-15. The Crimson Tide will play five games against Liberty, Washington,USF, UCLA and Oklahoma State. 

