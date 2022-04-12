Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Moves up to No. 2 in Rankings

A road series win over at top-10 team pushed Alabama back up in the rankings.

After a crazy weekend in college softball, there is movement a the top of the national rankings. 

With UCLA and Florida State both losing conference series and Alabama's series win in Gainesville over Florida, the Crimson Tide moved back up to No. 2 or No. 3 in the national polls. 

The Bruins and Seminoles had both been ahead of Alabama in the polls for the last few weeks with Florida State having the head to head matchup over the Crimson Tide on March 16. But with both teams dropping two games over the weekend, Alabama was able to move back into the top two. 

Virginia Tech is the team that went into Tallahassee and took two of three from the Seminoles. The Hokies moved into third place in the polls and the RPI, and Alabama has two head-to-head wins over Virginia Tech which could be important when it comes to seeding for the NCAA Tournament in May. 

Alabama is one of eight SEC teams in this week's top 25 with Mississippi State and Missouri also receiving votes. The Crimson Tide (33-6, 10-5 SEC) will take on Mississippi State (26-14, 7-5 SEC) beginning Thursday for a three-game series.  

Gallery: Alabama Softball Wins Series at Florida

Jenna Lord
Bailey Dowling
Alabama softball celebrates victory at Florida

ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

1. Oklahoma (36-0)

2. Alabama (33-5)

3. Virginia Tech (29-5)

4. Florida State (37-4)

5. UCLA (32-5)

6. Arkansas (28-7)

7. Oklahoma State (31-7)

8. Northwestern (27-6)

9. Florida (30-9)

T10. Duke (32-5)

T10. Arizona State (28-5)

12. Kentucky (27-9)

13. Georgia (33-8)

14. Tennessee (26-12)

15. Washington (22-11)

16. Clemson (30-10)

17. Oregon (24-11)

18. Texas (30-10-1)

19. Auburn (29-9)

20. UCF (34-10)

21. Oregon State (31-9)

22. Michigan (23-12)

23. LSU (24-16)

24. Stanford (26-10)

25. Notre Dame (30-7)

