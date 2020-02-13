Alabama Softball Senior Elissa Brown Out Indefinitely with Broken Hand

The University of Alabama softball program announced that senior outfielder Elissa Brown underwent successful surgery for a broken hand.

She's expected to make a full recovery and return later this season.

Bown has started more than 150 games in center for the Crimson Tide,

Last season Brown started 68 games in center field and batted .328 (65-for-198) with a team-leading 48 stolen bases en route to being named second-team All-SEC and to the league's All-Defensive Team.

The release didn't disclose which hand or how Brown suffered the injury. Presumably it was doing the team's opening week in Tallahassee against Florida State and North Carolina.

Brown was batting at the bottom of the order instead of at the top.

Coach Patrick Murphy had told her that he’s looking for a .420 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot. She had .381 on-base percentage and umpires were watching the slap-hitter closely for stepping out of the batter's box..

To help with that Alabama's coaches had her work with a blue pad along the chalk line during the offseason. The idea was to get her so comfortable with the physical movements that she doesn’t even think about it anymore.

“It’s not as frustrating as it was,” Brown said. “I trust that I can stay in the box as best as I can. But the mat really did help. It’s all about where your foot lands and how your body turns. I’m thankful for that blue mat.”

Alabama is at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational this weekend, beginning today. It opens against Liberty at 8:30 a.m., and faces No. 1 Washington at 3 p.m.