Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Softball Senior Elissa Brown Out Indefinitely with Broken Hand

Alabama Athletics

Christopher Walsh

The University of Alabama softball program announced that senior outfielder Elissa Brown underwent successful surgery for a broken hand.

She's expected to make a full recovery and return later this season.

Bown has started more than 150 games in center for the Crimson Tide,

Last season Brown started 68 games in center field and batted .328 (65-for-198) with a team-leading 48 stolen bases en route to being named second-team All-SEC and to the league's All-Defensive Team.

The release didn't disclose which hand or how Brown suffered the injury. Presumably it was doing the team's opening week in Tallahassee against Florida State and North Carolina.

Brown was batting at the bottom of the order instead of at the top. 

Coach Patrick Murphy had told her that he’s looking for a .420 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot. She had .381 on-base percentage and umpires were watching the slap-hitter closely for stepping out of the batter's box..

To help with that Alabama's coaches had her work with a blue pad along the chalk line during the offseason. The idea was to get her so comfortable with the physical movements that she doesn’t even think about it anymore.

“It’s not as frustrating as it was,” Brown said. “I trust that I can stay in the box as best as I can. But the mat really did help. It’s all about where your foot lands and how your body turns. I’m thankful for that blue mat.”

Alabama is at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational this weekend, beginning today. It opens against Liberty at 8:30 a.m., and faces No. 1 Washington at 3 p.m. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Auburn

Alabama will look to earn another quality win on Wednesday night against in-state rival Auburn

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Record 3-Point Shooting, Triple-Double Not Enough In Tough 95-91 OT Loss at No. 11 Auburn

Alabama basketball falls to 13-11 on the season after comeback effort at Auburn falls short in overtime

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL

A full listing of Crimson Tide players in the NFL alphabetically, by team and by position

Christopher Walsh

All-Time Alabama Players in the NFL

A complete listing of Crimson Tide players in the AFC, NFC and the Pro Football Fall of Fame

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: How Could Early Return of Herbert Jones Impact Alabama Basketball?

With the junior wing slated to return as early as next week, Joey Blackwell takes a look at what his return might mean for the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Clears Another Hurdle in Hip Recovery

According to the NFL Network, former Alabama quarterback's fracture has healed

Christopher Walsh

by

Dillon88

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 11, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Rkey88

Alabama Gymnastics Building Momentum Following LSU Win, Power of Pink Meet

Crimson Tide to celebrate Alumni Night when it hosts Arkansas on Valentine's Day

Allie Wright

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin