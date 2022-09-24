Skip to main content
Alabama Softball Takes to the Field for the First Time this Fall

Alabama Softball Takes to the Field for the First Time this Fall

The Crimson Tide returns 13 players from last year's team alongside four freshmen and three transfers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball opened its fall slate of practices on Friday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium, hosting a session followed by a scrimmage. Weather conditions were clear skies, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s Fahrenheit.

The Crimson Tide returns 13 players from last year's team, including All-American pitcher Montana Fouts and All-SEC players Ashley Prange, Ally Shipman and Bailey Dowling. Alongside the returners are four freshmen and three transfers.

This fall, Alabama will play eight exhibition games, which will start on Oct. 12 with the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State in Albertville, Ala. The game was initially scheduled for last spring, but was ultimately postponed due to poor weather conditions. The tickets for the spring game will be honored for this fall's contest as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Oct. 15, the Crimson Tide will host Georgia Tech for a doubleheader at Rhoads Stadium. On Oct. 23, Alabama will then play another doubleheader against Copiah-Lincoln. Oct. 29 will see the Crimson Tide take on a split doubleheader against Wallace State and Birmingham-Southern, and a single game against Emory on Nov. 4 will close out the fall exhibition season.

Alabama's 2022 season came to a quick conclusion in the postseason, with the Crimson Tide being ousted from the Tuscaloosa Regional in the opening round of play. In total, Alabama finished with an overall record of 44-13 and a 16-8 record in the SEC.

This story will be updated with video once it is received.

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

092322_WSB__Practice_KG292A
27
Gallery
27 Images

092322_MBA_Practice_DG00033
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Hosts First Practice of Fall

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on from the sideline during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Looking at Alabama's 2023 Schedule

By Joe Schatz
BamaCentral2.jfif
All Things Bama

Recruiting Rundown: Visiting Hours

By Mason Smith
Roydell Williams
All Things Bama

Alabama May Not Have a 1,000-Yard Rusher or Receiver For First Time Under Nick Saban: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Reggie Ragland, Alabama at Georgia, 2015
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 23, 2022

By Clay Miller
General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 6 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on from the sideline during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Reveals One Thing His DBs are Never Allowed to Do

By Joey Blackwell
Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

No. 6 Alabama Soccer Stays Hot with 4-2 Win over Tennessee

By Katie Windham