Alabama Softball Up to No. 2 in Latest USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

The Crimson Tide ranks as high as second in the latest round of softball polls

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball ranks No. 2 in the latest USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide is 14-0 and is coming off of a 5-0 sweep of the Easton Crimson Classic this past weekend. Alabama also ranks third in both the NFCA and D1Softball polls as well as fourth in the latest Softball America poll.

Alabama will take on Mississippi State at Rhoads Stadium this Wednesday before hosting its final tournament of the regular season in the Easton T-Town Showdown. Alongside the Crimson Tide in the tournament will be Kent State, Northern Iowa and South Alabama.

Sunday's game against South Alabama will take place at 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here is the latest USA Softball Collegiate Top 25, with Alabama softball in bold:

USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

(Rankings, first-place votes, record, points)

1. Oklahoma (12) 12-0 489

2. Alabama (5) 14-0 475

3. Arizona (1) 10-0 445

4. UCLA (2) 6-1 441

5. Florida 12-0 404

6. Oregon 9-0 393

7. Texas 8-0 383

8. Oklahoma State 13-1 374

9. Washington 13-2 317

10. Arizona State 10-1 311

11. Kentucky 14-0 299

12. LSU 10-5 262

13. Louisiana 9-3 257

14. Virginia Tech 7-2 234

15. Duke 12-1 224

16. Florida State 10-3 210

17. Missouri 12-2 154

18. South Carolina 8-2 128

19. Tennessee 12-1 96

20. Arkansas 11-2 95

21. Georgia 9-2 94

22. Michigan 4-2 83

T23. Auburn 10-1 55

T23. UCF 9-2 55

25. Northwestern 6-0 46