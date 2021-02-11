Alabama Softball's Season-Opening Texas Classic Tournament Canceled

Weather conditions in Austin, Texas have caused the Crimson Tide's first games of the year to be canceled

Due to freezing temperatures and inclement weather, the University of Alabama softball team's season-opening Texas Classic Tournament has been canceled.

The Crimson Tide was set to play Colorado State and No. 6 Texas on Friday, then the Longhorns again on Saturday morning along with No. 3 Arizona that afternoon. The event was to conclude on Sunday with Alabama squaring off again with the Rams.

“I looked at my phone the other day, and it said it had been 338 days since we've played our last game which was against Arkansas last March," Alabama senior outfielder Alexis Mack told the media on Wednesday. "So we're really excited to get to put the uniform on.”

Currently, coach Patrick Murphy and his staff are actively looking for games, either home or away, to play this weekend. Alabama softball will announce those details if games are added to the schedule.

As of now, the Crimson Tide will open its season next weekend on Feb. 19 during the Easton Bama Bash, when it takes on Liberty in a double-header starting at 4 p.m (CT). It was also play Gardner-Webb in a double-header on Saturday. First pitch of the first game is slated for 3 p.m (CT).

It will wrap up that event on Feb. 21 versus LSU at 1 p.m (CT).

