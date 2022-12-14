Alabama specialist Jack Martin transfers to Houston

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Former Alabama specialist Jack Martin is moving on to his third school in the last three years.

After transferring to the Crimson Tide from Troy in May 2021, Martin entered his name back into the transfer portal on Oct. 31 — in the middle of the season.

Now he is headed to play for the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars are 7-5 (5-3 AAC) and are playing in the Independence Bowl against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Friday, Dec. 23 in Shreveport, La.

Martin, a native of Dothan, Ala., was the 24th ranked kicker in the Class of 2019. He attended Northview High School — now Dothan High School.

Martin appeared in just three games for Alabama over the last two years. He attempted and made one field goal on Nov. 13, 2021 against New Mexico State. He appeared twice in 2022 in games against UL-Monroe and Vanderbilt.

Martin played two seasons for Troy from 2019-2020, handling all but seven kickoffs for the Trojans in 2019. In his sophomore season, he transitioned to a role as the team's punter, averaging 46.1 yards per punt on 25 attempts. He had eight punts of over 50 yards, including a career-long 66-yarder.

He never got the opportunities he thought he could in Tuscaloosa, and now he will take his talents to The Lone Star State.

