Alabama Stays at No. 2 in CFP Rankings

It wasn't pretty, but ultimately Alabama's 20-14 win over LSU was enough to keep the Crimson Tide at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings when it was revealed Tuesday night.

After watching the game, some might have thought Alabama would slide down in the polls, but none of the teams behind the Crimson Tide were particularly impressive this week either.

Last week's No. 3, Michigan State, lost to unranked Purdue. No. 4 Oregon only beat Washington by 10. Fifth-ranked Ohio State beat 3-7 Nebraska by nine, and No. 6 Cincinnati remained undefeated, but 3-6 Tulsa had the chance to score a game-tying touchdown from the one with 30 seconds left.

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs stayed in the top spot of the committee's rankings, and Alabama remains the highest ranked one-loss team. The Crimson Tide continued the streak of appearing in every single CFP rankings since the initial release in 2014.

Alabama is one of six SEC teams in the committee's top 25. Both of Alabama's remaining conference opponents, Auburn (17th) and Arkansas (25th), were ranked this week. If Alabama can beat the Razorbacks and Tigers, it will face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.

CFP Rankings: Week 2

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Texas A&M

12. Wake Forest

13. Baylor

14. BYU

15. Ole Miss

16. NC State

17. Auburn

18. Wisconsin

19. Purdue

20. Iowa

21. Pittsburgh

22. San Diego State

23. UTSA

24. Utah

25. Arkansas