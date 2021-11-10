Alabama Stays at No. 2 in CFP Rankings

Alabama Stays No. 2 in CFP Rankings
It wasn't pretty, but ultimately Alabama's 20-14 win over LSU was enough to keep the Crimson Tide at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings when it was revealed Tuesday night.
After watching the game, some might have thought Alabama would slide down in the polls, but none of the teams behind the Crimson Tide were particularly impressive this week either.
Last week's No. 3, Michigan State, lost to unranked Purdue. No. 4 Oregon only beat Washington by 10. Fifth-ranked Ohio State beat 3-7 Nebraska by nine, and No. 6 Cincinnati remained undefeated, but 3-6 Tulsa had the chance to score a game-tying touchdown from the one with 30 seconds left.
The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs stayed in the top spot of the committee's rankings, and Alabama remains the highest ranked one-loss team. The Crimson Tide continued the streak of appearing in every single CFP rankings since the initial release in 2014.
Alabama is one of six SEC teams in the committee's top 25. Both of Alabama's remaining conference opponents, Auburn (17th) and Arkansas (25th), were ranked this week. If Alabama can beat the Razorbacks and Tigers, it will face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.
CFP Rankings: Week 2
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oregon
4. Ohio State
5. Cincinnati
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
Read More
10. Oklahoma State
11. Texas A&M
12. Wake Forest
13. Baylor
14. BYU
15. Ole Miss
16. NC State
17. Auburn
18. Wisconsin
19. Purdue
20. Iowa
21. Pittsburgh
22. San Diego State
23. UTSA
24. Utah
25. Arkansas