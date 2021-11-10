Alabama Stays at No. 2 in CFP Rankings

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Alabama Stays No. 2 in CFP Rankings
Updated:
Original:

Alabama Stays No. 2 in CFP Rankings

Despite a close game against unranked LSU, the win against the Tigers was enough to keep the Crimson Tide as the highest ranked one-loss team.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

Despite a close game against unranked LSU, the win against the Tigers was enough to keep the Crimson Tide as the highest ranked one-loss team.

It wasn't pretty, but ultimately Alabama's 20-14 win over LSU was enough to keep the Crimson Tide at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings when it was revealed Tuesday night. 

After watching the game, some might have thought Alabama would slide down in the polls, but none of the teams behind the Crimson Tide were particularly impressive this week either.

Last week's No. 3, Michigan State, lost to unranked Purdue. No. 4 Oregon only beat Washington by 10. Fifth-ranked Ohio State beat 3-7 Nebraska by nine, and No. 6 Cincinnati remained undefeated, but 3-6 Tulsa had the chance to score a game-tying touchdown from the one with 30 seconds left. 

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs stayed in the top spot of the committee's rankings, and Alabama remains the highest ranked one-loss team. The Crimson Tide continued the streak of appearing in every single CFP rankings since the initial release in 2014. 

Alabama is one of six SEC teams in the committee's top 25. Both of Alabama's remaining conference opponents, Auburn (17th) and Arkansas (25th), were ranked this week. If Alabama can beat the Razorbacks and Tigers, it will face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.

CFP Rankings: Week 2

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

Read More

10. Oklahoma State

11. Texas A&M

12. Wake Forest

13. Baylor

14. BYU

15. Ole Miss

16. NC State

17. Auburn

18. Wisconsin

19. Purdue

20. Iowa

21. Pittsburgh

22. San Diego State

23. UTSA

24. Utah

25. Arkansas

Alabama linemen before LSU game
All Things Bama

Alabama Stays at No. 2 in CFP Rankings

1 hour ago
Luke Ratliff leads the Alabama student section
All Things Bama

Luke "Fluff" Ratliff Remembered in Special Ceremony Before First Alabama Basketball Game

1 hour ago
110421_WBB_DanielNi__XX27_1
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Opener Against Charleston Southern, 109-32

2 hours ago
Nick Saban practice
All Things Bama

Photos from Alabama Football's First Practice of New Mexico State Week

3 hours ago
Alabama Men's Basketball Season Opener
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's and Men's Basketball Seasons Get Underway

4 hours ago
rylan-griffen-1
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Picks Up Fourth Commitment in Two Weeks

4 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. at Florida
All Things Bama

Alabama Players Advocating Will Anderson Jr. for Heisman

6 hours ago
Kool-Aid McKinstry starts against LSU
All Things Bama

With Start Against LSU, Kool-Aid McKinstry is Exhibiting Growth as True Freshman

7 hours ago