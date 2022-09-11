Skip to main content

Alabama Stays No. 1 in Poll

The Crimson Tide stay atop the polls after escaping Texas with a victory
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain in the top overall position, receiving 39 first place-votes. The Tide remain undefeated after a Bryce Young 2-minute drill and a Will Reichard field goal helped edge Texas 20-19 in Austin.

Alabama holds of the Georgia Bulldogs, who remain second in the polls after threating to upend a less-than-impressive Crimson Tide performance, with a 33-0 shutout victory against Samford. The Bulldogs also received 25 first-place votes.

Ohio State, who's third in the polls, received the other first-place vote.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama, 2-0 (39)
  2. Georgia, 2-0 (25)
  3. Ohio State, 2-0 (1)
  4. Clemson, 2-0
  5. Michigan . (2-0)
  6. Oklahoma, (2-0)
  7. Oklahoma State, (2-0)
  8. USC, 2-0
  9. Michigan State, 2-0
  10. Kentucky, 2-0
  11. Arkansas, 2-0
  12. NC State, 2-0
  13. Miami, 2-0
  14. BYU, 2-0
  15. Utah, 1-1
  16. Tennessee, 2-0
  17. Ole Miss, 2-0
  18. Wake Forest, 2-0
  19. Baylor, 1-1
  20. Texas, 1-1
  21. Florida, 1-1
  22. Texas A&M, 1-1
  23. Penn State, 2-0
  24. Oregon, 1-1
  25. Pittsburgh, 1-1
This story will be updated.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to escape a sack against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
