Alabama Stays No. 1 in Poll
The Crimson Tide stay atop the polls after escaping Texas with a victory
In the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain in the top overall position, receiving 39 first place-votes. The Tide remain undefeated after a Bryce Young 2-minute drill and a Will Reichard field goal helped edge Texas 20-19 in Austin.
Alabama holds of the Georgia Bulldogs, who remain second in the polls after threating to upend a less-than-impressive Crimson Tide performance, with a 33-0 shutout victory against Samford. The Bulldogs also received 25 first-place votes.
Ohio State, who's third in the polls, received the other first-place vote.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
- Alabama, 2-0 (39)
- Georgia, 2-0 (25)
- Ohio State, 2-0 (1)
- Clemson, 2-0
- Michigan . (2-0)
- Oklahoma, (2-0)
- Oklahoma State, (2-0)
- USC, 2-0
- Michigan State, 2-0
- Kentucky, 2-0
- Arkansas, 2-0
- NC State, 2-0
- Miami, 2-0
- BYU, 2-0
- Utah, 1-1
- Tennessee, 2-0
- Ole Miss, 2-0
- Wake Forest, 2-0
- Baylor, 1-1
- Texas, 1-1
- Florida, 1-1
- Texas A&M, 1-1
- Penn State, 2-0
- Oregon, 1-1
- Pittsburgh, 1-1
