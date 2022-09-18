Skip to main content

Alabama Stays Second in AP, Drops in USA Today

The Crimson Tide is ranked second in both polls
In the latest edition of the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Top 25 polls, the Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked second in both polls, behind the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tide were already ranked second in the AP poll after defeating Texas in the second game of the season, but it appears USA Today has followed suit. Besides the two teams swapping, the top 10 of the AP poll remained steady, with the only change being that Kentucky and Oklahoma State swapped spots.

Outside of the top 10 is where it gets interesting, as five teams move up at least four spots. most notably Oregon who moved up 10 spots to no. 15 after upsetting BYU 41-20.

On the other side, BYU drops seven spots to no. 19 after the loss, but that is only the second-largest drop, as the Miami Hurricanes almost fell out the rankings altogether after losing to Texas A&M. Michigan State did fall out, however, after losing to Washington 39-28.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

  1. Georgia, 3-0 (59)
  2. Alabama, 3-0 (3)
  3. Ohio State, 3-0 (1)
  4. Michigan, 3-0
  5. Clemson, 3-0
  6. Oklahoma, 3-0
  7. USC, 3-0
  8. Kentucky, 3-0
  9. Oklahoma State, 3-0
  10. Arkansas, 3-0
  11. Tennessee, 3-0
  12. NC State, 3-0
  13. Utah, 2-1
  14. Penn State, 3-0
  15. Oregon, 2-1
  16. Ole Miss, 3-0
  17. Baylor, 2-1
  18. Washington, 3-0
  19. BYU, 2-1
  20. Florida, 2-1
  21. Wake Forest, 3-0
  22. Texas, 2-1
  23. Texas A&M, 2-1
  24. Pittsburgh, 2-1
  25. Miami (FL), 2-1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia, 3-0 (40 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama, 3-0 (24)
  3. Ohio State, 3-0 (1)
  4. Michigan, 3-0
  5. Clemson, 3-0
  6. Oklahoma, 3-0
  7. USC, 3-0
  8. Oklahoma State, 3-0
  9. Kentucky, 3-0
  10. Arkansas, 3-0
  11. NC State, 3-0
  12. Tennessee, 3-0
  13. Ole Miss, 3-0
  14. Utah, 2-1
  15. Penn State, 3-0
  16. Wake Forest, 3-0
  17. Baylor, 2-1
  18. Oregon, 2-1
  19. Texas, 2-1
  20. Texas A&M, 2-1
  21. Michigan State, 2-1
  22. Florida, 2-1
  23. BYU, 2-1
  24. Washington, 3-0
  25. Miami (FL), 2-1

