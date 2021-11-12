Alabama Still Trying to Find Identity Nine Games In

With just three games left in the regular season, Nick Saban emphasized the importance for this Alabama football team to establish a championship identity.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the weather continues to get colder and Christmas advertisements are starting to play on the radio, time is almost up for this Alabama football team to find its identity.

Nine games into the season, the Crimson Tide is sitting at 8-1, ranked second by the College Football Committee and controls its own destiny on the path to the playoff, but the team is still lacking an identity according to Nick Saban.

"We're still working to try to find that chemistry and identity on this team where we can play consistently," Saban said on his radio show Thursday night. "We need to do it now. I mean, it's it's the end of the season, it’s November. For all those things that we're talking about, we still create an opportunity for ourselves. If we can finish the right way, we can have a great season."

Saban pointed out that the only time this season he believes that his team has played a complete 60-minute game is when they were coming off the loss to Texas A&M and beat Mississippi State 49-9 in Starkville.

He also said that the way the team played offense against LSU is obviously not how they want to play offense and placed a lot of the blame on the coaching staff.

"I'd say we need to do a lot better job as coaches because there were too many times in the game where our players were put at a disadvantage because they were not prepared for what the other team was doing," Saban said. "But there was a significant number of times where we knew exactly what we were doing, and we didn't execute it very well. So the combination of those two things is something that we really need to improve on this week."

While Saban said he and the team still have a lot of respect for the opponent this week, New Mexico State, he knows it is an opportunity for his team to straighten some things out. However, he also warned against "relief syndrome" for the players not preparing the way they're supposed to just because they're not facing an SEC team this week.

Saban said each team has a different personality, and he loves all the player's on this team, but that it's just a very different dynamic than what they had on last season's championship team.

Each week at the end of his radio show, Saban has a chance to give a closing statement. Clearly, he feels like team identity is that big of an issue because it is what he closed with.

"I think it's really important for our team to continue to establish an identity as a team," Saban said driving home the point. "We’re nine games into the season, and I don’t think we’ve done that.”

Success is defined by consistency in performance according to Saban, and consistency is what the 2021 team has been lacking.

"We like to say we'd like to dominate the competition, and now that's not something we've done on a consistent basis," Saban said. "So that’s still an identity of toughness and discipline that you need, I think, to have a championship team.

"We've had championship teams before. We know what they're like. We know what kind of identity you have to have internally on those teams when it comes to these intangible things. And that's something that we still have to prove that we can do on a consistent basis. We've done all those things at times, we just have not done them on a consistent basis, so this game is an opportunity.”

While the next three games against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn in and of themselves don't have a championship directly on the line, they will show if this team has a championship identity heading into the postseason. And it starts with the early kickoff against the Aggies on Saturday.