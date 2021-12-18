Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Wins 200m Backstroke World Championship

First she won a silver medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, and now Alabama swimmer Rhyan White is an individual world champion.

White won the 200m backstroke at the FINA World Championships at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate on Saturday with a time of 2:01.58 to bring home a gold medal for Team USA. This makes her the first Crimson Tide swimmer to earn an individual World Championship in program history.

Alabama assistant coach Ozzie Quevedo is White's position coach at Alabama, and he also currently serves as the Team USA World Championships assistant coach.

"What an amazing race by Rhyan," Quevedo said in a press release. "After a huge summer winning the 200 backstroke at the (United States) Olympic Trials and then taking fourth in Tokyo, you could feel that she was on verge of taking the next step and making the podium.

"She raced smart today and was so tough over that last 50 meters to win the gold. We are so proud of her and everything she has accomplished, and we know this is just the beginning."

It was her second overall medal of the World Championships after helping Team USA earn silver in the 200-meter medley relay on Friday. She also still will compete as an individual in the 50m backstroke with prelims on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.

While she has been competing internationally, the senior from Herriman, Utah is still competing for the Crimson Tide this year. Alabama swimming's next meet is Jan. 9 at Georgia.