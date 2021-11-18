Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Tackle Evan Neal Named Semifinalist for Outland Trophy

Crimson Tide offensive tackle one of six up for annual best interior lineman honor.
Author:

Alabama’s Evan Neal was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Associate of America (FWAA) and the Greater Omaha Sports Committee announced Wednesday evening.

Neal is one of six players that make up the semifinalist list and is joined by Jordan Davis (Georgia), Ikem Ekwonu (NC State), Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) and Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State).

Alabama has had six previous winners of the Outland, including Alex Leatherwood (2020), Quinnen Williams (2018), Cam Robinson (2016), Barrett Jones (2011), Andre Smith (2008) and Chris Samuels (1999). All but one have been during the Nick Saban 

This is the 75th anniversary of the Outland Trophy.

Evan Neal

Read More

Offensive Tackle, Junior

  • Started every game of his Alabama career, including 10 starts at left tackle in 2021
  • Leads all Crimson Tide linemen with 20 knockdown blocks across his 683 total snaps this season
  • Allowed just 1.5 sacks and 5.5 pressures on 350 pass attempts by Tide quarterbacks
  • Provides time for an Alabama offense that ranks third in scoring (44.6 ppg), 10th in total offense (484.7 ypg) and 11th in passing offense (322.6 ypg)

The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s best college interior lineman on offense or defense. It is named after John H. Outland, one of a select few players ever named All-America at two positions. 

Three finalists for this year will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and the recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9.

This story will be updated. 

Evan Neal, Alabama practice, October 14, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Tackle Evan Neal Named Semifinalist for Outland Trophy

1 minute ago
Nick Saban practice
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Not Pleased with Effort from Players in Practice

49 minutes ago
Nick Saban practice
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday of Arkansas Week

1 hour ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Added Pressure With Patriots Doesn't Appear to Faze Mac Jones

4 hours ago
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Named Bronko Nagurski Award Finalist

5 hours ago
Barion-Brown
Recruiting

Uncommitted Offensive Targets for Alabama Football

5 hours ago
2022 College Football Playoff, Indianapolis
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Is this Another Bad College Football Playoff Committee?

5 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

What Nick Saban, Sam Pittman Had to Say About the Other Team's Starting Quarterback

7 hours ago