Alabama Tackle Evan Neal Named Semifinalist for Outland Trophy

Crimson Tide offensive tackle one of six up for annual best interior lineman honor.

Alabama’s Evan Neal was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Associate of America (FWAA) and the Greater Omaha Sports Committee announced Wednesday evening.

Neal is one of six players that make up the semifinalist list and is joined by Jordan Davis (Georgia), Ikem Ekwonu (NC State), Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) and Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State).

Alabama has had six previous winners of the Outland, including Alex Leatherwood (2020), Quinnen Williams (2018), Cam Robinson (2016), Barrett Jones (2011), Andre Smith (2008) and Chris Samuels (1999). All but one have been during the Nick Saban

This is the 75th anniversary of the Outland Trophy.

Evan Neal

Offensive Tackle, Junior

Started every game of his Alabama career, including 10 starts at left tackle in 2021

Leads all Crimson Tide linemen with 20 knockdown blocks across his 683 total snaps this season

Allowed just 1.5 sacks and 5.5 pressures on 350 pass attempts by Tide quarterbacks

Provides time for an Alabama offense that ranks third in scoring (44.6 ppg), 10th in total offense (484.7 ypg) and 11th in passing offense (322.6 ypg)

The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s best college interior lineman on offense or defense. It is named after John H. Outland, one of a select few players ever named All-America at two positions.

Three finalists for this year will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and the recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9.

This story will be updated.