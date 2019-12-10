Alabama Tops All-SEC Selections by Coaches for 12th Consecutive Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team placed 14 players on the 2019 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Team, the league office announced Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide led the way with 14 All-SEC selections, including six first-team honorees.
It marked the 12-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.
Juniors Jerry Jeudy (WR), Alex Leatherwood (OL) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (OL) were first-team selections on offense, while redshirt senior Anfernee Jennings (LB) and junior Xavier McKinney (DB) were tabbed for first-team honors on defense. Sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was a first-team selection on special teams.
Redshirt junior center Landon Dickerson was named to the second-team offense along with juniors Najee Harris (RB), DeVonta Smith (WR), Tua Tagovailoa (QB) and sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Seniors Raekwon Davis (DL), Trevon Diggs (DB) and redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis were second-team choices on defense.
LSU and Alabama led the first-team selections with six each, while Georgia had four selections, and Florida had three.
Davis, Tagovailoa and Leatherwood were among 14 student-athletes making their second appearance on the team.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.
2019 All-SEC Coaches’ Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
C
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
WR
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB
Joe Burrow, LSU
RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
D'Andre Swift, Georgia
AP
Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Jonathan Greenard, Florida
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Grant Delpit, LSU
Xavier McKinney, Alabama
CJ Henderson, Florida
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Adrian Magee, LSU
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
Damien Lewis, LSU
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
QB
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
Najee Harris, Alabama
AP
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Benito Jones, Ole Miss
Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB
Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Terrell Lewis, Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS
*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
*Treylon Burks, Arkansas
*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
*Christian Tutt, Auburn
*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee