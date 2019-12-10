Alabama Tops All-SEC Selections by Coaches for 12th Consecutive Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team placed 14 players on the 2019 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Team, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide led the way with 14 All-SEC selections, including six first-team honorees.

It marked the 12-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Juniors Jerry Jeudy (WR), Alex Leatherwood (OL) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (OL) were first-team selections on offense, while redshirt senior Anfernee Jennings (LB) and junior Xavier McKinney (DB) were tabbed for first-team honors on defense. Sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was a first-team selection on special teams.

Redshirt junior center Landon Dickerson was named to the second-team offense along with juniors Najee Harris (RB), DeVonta Smith (WR), Tua Tagovailoa (QB) and sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Seniors Raekwon Davis (DL), Trevon Diggs (DB) and redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis were second-team choices on defense.

LSU and Alabama led the first-team selections with six each, while Georgia had four selections, and Florida had three.

Davis, Tagovailoa and Leatherwood were among 14 student-athletes making their second appearance on the team.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

2019 All-SEC Coaches’ Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

C

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

WR

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

QB

Joe Burrow, LSU

RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

AP

Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Grant Delpit, LSU

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

CJ Henderson, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P

Braden Mann, Texas A & M

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Adrian Magee, LSU

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Damien Lewis, LSU

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

QB

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Najee Harris, Alabama

AP

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Benito Jones, Ole Miss

Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB

Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P

Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS

*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

*Treylon Burks, Arkansas

*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

*Christian Tutt, Auburn

*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee