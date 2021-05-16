Alabama Track and Field Men Take Second, Women Third at SEC Outdoor Championships

The Crimson Tide tallied five individual titles on the final day of the SEC championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Alabama track and field men finished second and the women were third at the 2021 Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships this weekend.

The Crimson Tide men tallied 109 points, while the women totaled 116 points.

It was the Alabama men’s best SEC outdoor finish since also finishing second in 1985 and the highest for the women since winning the title since 1994.

“To go out there this weekend and come away with the best outdoor finish for the men in more than 35 years and the best by the women in more than 25 years is a real accomplishment," Crimson Tide coach Dan Waters said. "I’m really proud of the way this team went out there and fought from start to finish. Even when things didn’t quite go our way, we focused on what was next and kept rolling.

"This conference is so tough, which is what makes these kinds of weekends a great test as we get ready for the NCAA Championships. Now we just have to get back to it and prepare for the NCAA Championships part of the season.”

As for Alabama's individual medals from Saturday:

Tamara Clark swept the 100 and 200 meters races, posting wind-aided times of 10.87 (+2.7) in the 100 and 21.89 (+4.1) in the 200 to earn the victories

Clark’s time in the 200m is the fastest all-conditions mark in collegiate outdoor history, topping the previous mark from 2018 by nearly a tenth of a second

Eliud Kipsang ran away with the 1,500-meter title, posting a 3:37.99 to win by almost a second before taking second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:47.16

Kipsang’s time in the 1,500 meters also gives him the top-three marks in school history

Robert Dunning flew to a win in the 110-meter hurdles, going a personal best of 13.15

After opening the championships by winning the 10,000 meters on Thursday, Mercy Chelangat closed out the individual races by winning the 5,000 meters with a championship and facility record of 15:45.32, the third-fastest time in school history

Natassha McDonald went a PR of 50.91 to take second in the 400 meters

After scoring in the high jump earlier in the weekend, Christian Edwards took silver in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 54-2 (16.51 meters), picking up Alabama’s first medal of the day

Ryan Lipe took second in the pole vault after clearing 18-2.5 (5.55 meters)

Amaris Tyynismaa ran a 4:16.12 to take third in the 1,500 meters

Taylor Gorum earned a bronze medal in the discus, turning in a throw of 170-11 (52.11 meters)

The Crimson Tide women raced to a silver medal in the 4x100-meter relay, crossing the line in a time of 42.94.

Meanwhile, after winning the 110-meter hurdles, Robert Dunning took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 49.86.

In addition to taking third in the 1,500 meters, Amaris Tyynismaa scored in the 5,000 meters, taking fifth with a time of 15:59.67.

Champion Allison ran a PR of 45.43 in the 400 meters to take fifth place.

In addition to taking silver in the 400 meters, Natassha McDonald ran a 22.93 to take sixth place in the 200 meters.

The Crimson Tide will prep for the NCAA Championships Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Fla., May 26-29