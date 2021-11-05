Alabama Women's Basketball Defeats UAH in Exhibition 87-41

Alabama got a strong showing across the board and won its exhibition game in impressive fashion.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A strong performance from the bench and a hot shooting start helped lead Alabama to a win over Alabama-Huntsville in its exhibition game, 87-41.

JUCO transfer Nia Daniel led all scorers with 19 points, shooting an impressive 7-9 from the field and 3-3 from three point range. Daniel came off the bench and added 8 rebounds and a block. Daniel’s additions helped Alabama outscore UAH 37-10 in bench points.

UAH began the game with a 2-1 lead but a mere 15 seconds later Alabama began a 16-0 run highlighted by multiple threes from senior guard Hannah Barber that gave Alabama the lead and they never looked back.

Barber made three of her first four threes and finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Center Jada Rice, a graduate transfer from NC State, posted a very strong showing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Rice as well as freshman Jayla Blackshear added tremendous length inside for a Crimson Tide defense that gave UAH fits.

Alabama held the Chargers 27% shooting from the floor and 23% shooting from three. The Crimson Tide also held the rebounding advantage 54-27, and scored 14 second chance points to UAH’s two.

The defense was highlighted by an astounding nine blocks, with two coming from Rice and two coming from junior Ahriahna Grizzle.

The nine blocks for the Tide as well as nine steals led to many transition layups for guards Megan Abrams and Jamya Mingo-Young, as Alabama scored 21 points on fast breaks.

"It was one of those games where it was great to see us be able to be in a real game environment," head coach Kristy Curry said.

Curry included how nice it was to have the band, cheerleaders, and fans back in the stands.

"I like this team, I like who they are trying to be, the depth the size, the versatility," Curry said. She added that the biggest challenge will be everyone buying into their role and responsibility.

Alabama will start its season officially on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. CT against Charleston Southern in Coleman Coliseum.