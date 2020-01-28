Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Ranked No. 1 in USA Softball Preseason Top 25, No. 2 in NFCA and Softball America Polls

Tyler Martin

The preseason hype continues for the University of Alabama softball team, as the USA Softball preseason poll was released on Tuesday and the Crimson Tide was on top at No. 1. 

Last week, the Crimson Tide also received the top spot in D1Softball's inaugural preseason rankings.  

In the NFCA and Softball America preseason polls, the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 2, behind the Washington Huskies. The Crimson Tide finished No. 4 in all three of those polls, a season ago. 

Returning this year for the Crimson Tide, is 13 players from a team that won the school's fifth Southeastern Conference title and advanced to the Women's College World Series semifinals in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Among the returners include All-Americans, Bailey Hemphill, Kaylee Tow, and Montana Fouts, SEC Pitcher of the Year, Sarah Cornell, and All-SEC honorees Elissa Brown, Maddie Morgan, and Skylar Wallace.  

The start to the Crimson Tide's 2020 season is Feb. 7-8, when it takes on North Carolina and Florida State in the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Fla. 

USA Today/NFCA Coaches Preseason Top 25

1. Washington | 52-9
2. Alabama | 60-10
3. Oklahoma | 57-6
4. UCLA | 56-6
5. Arizona | 48-14
6. Texas | 46-17
7. Florida | 49-18
8. Minnesota | 46-14
9. Florida State | 55-10
10. Louisiana-Lafayette | 52-6
11. LSU | 43-19
12. Tennessee | 43-17
13. Oklahoma State | 45-17
14. Northwestern | 47-13
15. Kentucky | 36-24
16. Georgia | 42-19
17. Michigan | 45-13
18. Texas Tech | 42-16
19. South Carolina | 38-19
20. James Madison | 51-10
21. Ole Miss | 41-20
22. Arizona State | 35-20
23. Auburn | 39-21
24. Arkansas | 38-20
25. Wisconsin | 43-14

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobe Bryant's Message Took a Lifetime to Mold, and Will Last Even Longer

The legendary Laker's death hit hard even in places he never played, like Alabama

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Quanesha Burks is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Former Crimson Tide track star wins the indoor long jump competition at the Dr. Sander Invitational

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Just A Minute: We're Adding a Cartoon?

Announcing the addition of "Crimson Tikes" to the BamaCentral lineup

Christopher Walsh

by

Rkey88

Who is Coming to Alabama's Junior Day as National Signing Day Approaches?

This list will be updated once more visitors are confirmed

Tyler Martin

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 27, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. Named co-SEC Player of the Week

Lewis averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists while leading Crimson Tide to pair of victories

Christopher Walsh

Nigel Knott to Finish Football Career at Another School

Former Alabama defensive back announces he's submitting his name into NCAA transfer portal

Christopher Walsh

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

Alabama increased its win streak to four games in Week 11, so where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Joey Blackwell

Despite Winning Streak, Nate Oats 'Frustrated' Following Kansas State

The Crimson Tide head basketball coach was clearly frustrated on the sidelines of Saturday's 77-74 win over the Wildcats

Joey Blackwell