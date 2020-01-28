The preseason hype continues for the University of Alabama softball team, as the USA Softball preseason poll was released on Tuesday and the Crimson Tide was on top at No. 1.

Last week, the Crimson Tide also received the top spot in D1Softball's inaugural preseason rankings.

In the NFCA and Softball America preseason polls, the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 2, behind the Washington Huskies. The Crimson Tide finished No. 4 in all three of those polls, a season ago.

Returning this year for the Crimson Tide, is 13 players from a team that won the school's fifth Southeastern Conference title and advanced to the Women's College World Series semifinals in Oklahoma City, OK.

Among the returners include All-Americans, Bailey Hemphill, Kaylee Tow, and Montana Fouts, SEC Pitcher of the Year, Sarah Cornell, and All-SEC honorees Elissa Brown, Maddie Morgan, and Skylar Wallace.

The start to the Crimson Tide's 2020 season is Feb. 7-8, when it takes on North Carolina and Florida State in the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Fla.

USA Today/NFCA Coaches Preseason Top 25

1. Washington | 52-9

2. Alabama | 60-10

3. Oklahoma | 57-6

4. UCLA | 56-6

5. Arizona | 48-14

6. Texas | 46-17

7. Florida | 49-18

8. Minnesota | 46-14

9. Florida State | 55-10

10. Louisiana-Lafayette | 52-6

11. LSU | 43-19

12. Tennessee | 43-17

13. Oklahoma State | 45-17

14. Northwestern | 47-13

15. Kentucky | 36-24

16. Georgia | 42-19

17. Michigan | 45-13

18. Texas Tech | 42-16

19. South Carolina | 38-19

20. James Madison | 51-10

21. Ole Miss | 41-20

22. Arizona State | 35-20

23. Auburn | 39-21

24. Arkansas | 38-20

25. Wisconsin | 43-14