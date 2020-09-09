SI.com
Alabama Volleyball Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball’s fall slate includes a combined eight matches against Missouri, Florida, Georgia and LSU, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

The fall schedule consists of six weeks of competition starting the weekend of Oct. 16-18. Each team will compete against four opponents, playing each twice on the same weekend, for a total of eight matches along with two bye weeks.

In compliance with social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, fan attendance for home matches at Foster Auditorium will be limited to coaches and players pass list only. Guests of the program attending are required to sit in previously identified seats and face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

SEC volleyball teams are also set to participate in spring competition, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

  • vs. Missouri (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
    • Saturday, Oct. 17 – 11 a.m. CT
    • Sunday, Oct. 18 – 1 p.m. CT
  • at Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
    • Friday, Oct. 30 – 6 p.m. CT
    • Saturday, Oct. 31 – TBD
  • at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)
    • Saturday, Nov. 7 – 1 p.m. CT
    • Sunday, Nov. 8 – 1 p.m. CT
  • vs. LSU (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
    • Saturday, Nov. 14 – 1 p.m. CT
    • Sunday, Nov. 15 – 1 p.m. CT

For the latest information on the team, follow @AlabamaVball on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Volleyball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

