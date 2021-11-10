Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Opener Against Charleston Southern, 109-32

Turnovers and runs in the second and third quarters helped propel Alabama to a massive win in its season opener.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball showed out in its first game of the season against Charleston Southern, winning by a score of 109-32.

The Crimson Tide pounded the paint for points early and often, scoring 60 under the rim and using its size advantage for a 37-29 rebounding edge thanks to 16 offensive boards.

Additionally, 31 Charleston Southern turnovers led to 41 points for the Crimson Tide (1-0).

Senior guard Brittany Davis had an impressive showing, leading all scorers with 25 points and adding 12 rebounds for a double-double. This was Davis' first in-game action since the 2019-20 season, after opting out of last season due to COVID-19.

Center Jada Rice contributed 14 points and four rebounds while shooting 80 percent from the field, and her size and effort on the interior were big reasons Alabama was able to take and sustain its lead in the early moments of the game.

Alabama was ahead 20-10 at the end of the first quarter following a 10-0 start that included six from Rice. The second quarter saw Alabama blow the game open, outscoring Charleston Southern 26-6 for a massive 46-16 halftime lead.

Charleston Southern (0-1) looked to stop the interior onslaught by switching to a 2-3 zone. It didn't.

The third quarter began with an 18-0 run by Alabama highlighted by five three-pointers, a positive sight for the Crimson Tide after notching just two during the entire first half.

Head coach Kristy Curry mentioned in her pregame press conference on Monday that Charleston Southern would want to press, and Alabama handled it well, only recording eight turnovers for the game.

Next, Alabama will take on Tulane on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:00 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum.