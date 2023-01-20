Skip to main content

Alabama WBB's Khyla Wade-Warren Out For Season

Head coach Kristy Curry made the announcement during the press conference.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry announced that Khyla Wade-Warren will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Wade-Warren, a 6-foot-2 junior who spent her first collegiate season at Texas Tech before transferring to Alabama, has played in 15 games this season with zero starts. In those games, she scored a total of 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in 69 minutes of action.

She also sat out Thursday's game against Texas A&M, where the Crimson Tide witnessed the return of its leading scorer Brittany Davis. where she finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Davis' return is key as Alabama will face No. 3 LSU on Monday at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum.

The Tide will also welcome forward Angel Reese, who is the SEC's leading scorer at 24.2 points per game. The 6-foot-3 Reese is also the leading rebounder at 15.6 board per game, and is third with a shooting percentage of 57 percent. The Tigers also have Alexis Morris, whose 4.7 assist average is good enough for fourth-best in the SEC.

It'll be a big test for Curry and Alabama, especially if the second-leading scorer, Megan Abrams, isn't able to go as she recovers from an injury of her own. Still, Alabama is on a three-game winning streak and has only one loss at home, a one-point loss to Missouri.

