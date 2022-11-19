Alabama Women Place Third at NCAA Cross Country Championships

After winning the SEC championship back in October, the Alabama Crimson Tide cross country teams weren't able to reproduce that strong showing at the 2022 Division I men’s and women’s cross country championship races on Saturday morning.

Women's individual: Hilda Olemomoi placed sixth overall. NC State's Katelyn Tuohy was the first to cross the finish line in 19:27.7. Tuohy used a final kick to surpass Florida's Parker Valby over the final 1K and secure the win.

Women's team: NC State won the 2022 DI women's cross country team title, finishing with 114 points. The win gives the Wolfpack back-to-back titles, becoming the first back-to-back DI women's champion since 2009-2010.

NC State also is the first program since Colorado in 2018 to win both the individual and team title.

The Crimson Tide was third, with four runners finishing in the top 15. It was the first NCAA trophy in program history (top four teams make the podium) after winning its first Southeastern Conference title since 1987 and first NCAA South Regional Championships since 1986.

The women’s previous best finish came in 1987 when the Crimson Tide finished sixth. Saturday also marked the UA women’s third top-10 finish, after taking eighth two years ago and sixth in 1987.

Men's individual: Stanford's Charles Hicks was the first to cross the finish line in 28:43.6. Hicks took the lead over the last 2K. Victor Kiprop led the Crimson Tide, finishing 66th in a time of 29.52.5,

Men's team: Northern Arizona won the DI men's cross county team title, finishing with 83 points. The Lumberjacks won a tiebreaker over Oklahoma State 3-2.

Northern Arizona has now three-peated, winning three titles from 2020-2021. It the second three-peat for the Lumberjacks, who three-peated from 2016-2018. Northern Arizona has won six titles in the last seven years.

The Crimson Tide men's team finished 27th.

The race was hosted by Oklahoma State University at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“Our women finished off an amazing season with the best national championship finish in program history," Alabama track coach Dan Waters said in a statement. "They were in it from the start and battled their way to our first podium restul, which means we’re bring NCAA hardware back to Tuscaloosa. We’re super proud of the job they’ve done all season and the way they’ve represented this University.

"We didn’t have the finish we were capable of on the men’s side, but overall, it was a great season for us and we’re looking forward to keeping things rolling on the track.”

NCAA Meet Results

Women’s Team Finishes

NC State 114 pts New Mexico 140 pts Alabama 166 pts Oklahoma State 201 pts North Carolina 242 pts Northern Arizona 257 pts Notre Dame 261 pts BYU 263 pts Virginia 268 pts Georgetown 271 pts Colorado 286 pts Utah 307 pts Stanford 371 pts Oregon 390 pts Ohio State 467 pts Providence 468 pts Washington 470 pts Florida State 471 pts Wisconsin 494 pts Michigan State 497 pts Arkansas 507 pts Michigan 534 pts Syracuse 544 pts Oregon State 544 pts Colorado State 548 pts

Alabama Finishers

6. Hilda Olemomoi 19:45.6

9. Amaris Tyynismaa 19:48.2

14. Flomena Asekol 19:56.5

16. Mercy Chelangat 19:58.4

155. Elka Machan 20:57.7

222. Jami Reed 21:40.7

248. Sam McDonnell 22:37.2

Men’s Team Finishes

Northern Arizona 83 pts Oklahoma State 83 pts BYU 132 pts Stanford 195 pts Wake Forest 204 pts Wisconsin 212 pts Air Force 264 pts Colorado 281 pts Tulsa 304 pts North Carolina 323 pts NC State 334 pts Syracuse 340 pts Gonzaga 400 pts Washington 422 pts Notre Dame 450 pts Oregon 465 pts Harvard 474 pts Texas 506 pts Villanova 513 pts Tennessee 517 pts Butler 553 pts Virginia 557 pts Arkansas 584 pts Ole Miss 598 pts Montana State 599 pts Utah State 618 pts Alabama 683 pts Colorado State 704 pts Michigan 708 pts Princeton 712 pts Georgetown 752 pts

Alabama Finishers

66. Victor Kiprop 29:52.5

98. Eliud Kipsang 30:11.6

198. Jacob Wiggers 31:01.2

209. Hillary Cheruiyot 31:09.3

232. Brady Grant 31:38.8

241. Gavin Saacke 32:05.1