Alabama Women's Basketball Can't Get Past No. 4 South Carolina, 93-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis scored 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists, but Alabama women’s basketball couldn't keep up with No. 4 South Carolina inside Coleman Coliseum on Sunday, 93-78. 

The 78 points by the Crimson Tide were the most by an Alabama team against South Carolina since Feb. 25, 1999 and the most the Gamecocks have allowed during the 2019-20 season.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2 SEC) dropped its second game in a row, while the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 SEC) won their eighth consecutive game.

“I just think you have to credit a really good South Carolina team, they got off to a good start and we really dug our self a hole,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said in a release. “If you look at the second half, we were able to outscore them 26-22 in the third and a four-point game in the fourth, so I think it’s tied the second half, but we just dug our self a hole. 

"I loved the way our kids battled. I thought we cut it to eight and they are just really good. This team has a chance to do some really special things and I think that we have to keep that in sight.”

South Carolina opened the game with a 10-0 run in the first three minutes. 

Junior Jasmine Walker added 13 points, while sophomore De’Sha Benjamin scored 12, going a perfect 6-6 from the line. Senior Cierra Johnson and sophomore Megan Abrams each chipped in 10 points respectively.

Lewis scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half on her way to her fourth 20-plus point game this season. She shot an efficient 7-of-14 from the floor in the loss.

Benjamin scored in double figures for the fourth time over the last six games. During that six-game span she is averaging 10.8 points off the bench.

The Tide shot 50 percent (8-of-16) from the 3-point line, while shooting an impressive 17-of-31 (54.8 percent) from the floor in the second half.

South Carolina outscored the Tide 38-32 in the paint, while UA edged USC in points off of turnovers 20-19,

Alabama faces another ranked opponent on Thursday when No. 13 Kentucky visits Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).

