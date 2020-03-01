Alabama Women's Basketball Sends Seniors Out With Win Over Missouri

Alabama women's basketball continued to build upon its recent successes, defeating Missouri on Senior Day for its fourth-straight SEC win, 73-61.

After two top-15 road wins at Mississippi State and Texas A & M, the Crimson Tide won its final game of the regular season in solid fashion.

Senior guard Cierra Johnson registered the most points for the Crimson Tide with 17 along with five rebounds. Three other Alabama players also recorded double-digit points totals with sophomore guard Megan Abrams having 11 and juniors guard Jordan Lewis and forward Ariyah Copeland having 10 apiece.

Junior forward Jasmine Walker led the team in rebounds with 12.

With the regular season in the books, Alabama finishes with an overall record of 18-11 and is 8-8 in the SEC.

Missouri falls to 8-21 overall and finishes 5-11 in the conference.

The Crimson Tide will now travel to Greenville, S.C., to take on the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

