Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Women's Basketball Sends Seniors Out With Win Over Missouri

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama women's basketball continued to build upon its recent successes, defeating Missouri on Senior Day for its fourth-straight SEC win, 73-61.

After two top-15 road wins at Mississippi State and Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide won its final game of the regular season in solid fashion.

Senior guard Cierra Johnson registered the most points for the Crimson Tide with 17 along with five rebounds. Three other Alabama players also recorded double-digit points totals with sophomore guard Megan Abrams having 11 and juniors guard Jordan Lewis and forward Ariyah Copeland having 10 apiece.

Junior forward Jasmine Walker led the team in rebounds with 12.

With the regular season in the books, Alabama finishes with an overall record of 18-11 and is 8-8 in the SEC.

Missouri falls to 8-21 overall and finishes 5-11 in the conference.

The Crimson Tide will now travel to Greenville, S.C., to take on the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Screen Shot 2020-03-01 at 3.00.14 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tide Softball Downs McNeese

Senior Krystal Goodman Enjoyed Her Senior Day In The Circle

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Baseball Passes Test Against Harvard

The Crimson Tide completed the three-game sweep over the Crimson on Sunday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: Defensive Backs Take Center Stage on Final Day of NFL Combine

Former Alabama defenders Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, and Shyheim Carter will participate in on-field drills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Bounces Back, Holds Off South Carolina

A huge game by Javian Davis and business as usual from Kira Lewis, Jr. pushed the Crimson Tide to the finish line

Joey Blackwell

by

Ryguy3

Alabama Closing in on New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Nick Saban didn't even need a week to find Scott Cochran's replacement

Christopher Walsh

by

Chubbs2659

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama Basketball 90, South Carolina 86

Host Cary L. Clark and BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell analyze the Crimson Tide's 90-86 victory over the Gamecocks

Cary L. Clark

Everything South Carolina Basketball Coach Frank Martin Said About Alabama

The Gamecock coach was frustrated after 90-86 loss to the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

Career Night By Javian Davis Helps Tide Beat Gamecocks

Davis Had A Double-Double In Home Win

Cary L. Clark

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

Alabama (15-13, 7-8 SEC) looks to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive when it plays host to the South Carolina Gamecocks (17-11, 9-6 SEC) on Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum

Tyler Martin