Alabama Women's Basketball Falls Flat at No. 8 LSU

Alabama's two-game win streak was snapped in Baton Rouge.

Alabama (14-12, 5-10) carried its two-game win streak into Baton Rouge but was unable to capitalize on the big-game opportunity, falling to No. 8 LSU (24-4, 12-3) by a final score of 58-50.

"Credit LSU with their size and rotations," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "I don't want to take anything away from them, but listen, we've got to be tougher."

If the opening quarter was any indication, it was going to be a long day for the Crimson Tide. Alabama did not make its first field goal until five minutes into the game, and a 14-2 run over the middle seven minutes of the quarter led to an early double-digit Tigers lead. 

The offense had not improved by halftime, either. 12 first half turnovers led to 12 points off turnovers for LSU, who kept its lead at double digits despite some difficulties shooting the ball and scoring droughts throughout the half. 

Sometimes, though, hot shooting can be a temporary answer.

The second half saw Alabama find some life from beyond the arc. Alabama made six threes in the third quarter, courtesy of senior guards Megan Abrams, Brittany Davis, and Hannah Barber, trimming the LSU lead to as little as four points and offsetting the lack of presence in the post. 

Unfortunately for Alabama, LSU returned to old reliable to ice the game: feeding the post. Alabama severely lacked a paint presence, with LSU scoring at will in the paint, as well as asserting its will defensively against the Crimson Tide down low. 

LSU only lead Alabama by three in the rebounding category, but held a massive 36-12 advantage in points in the paint. Alabama also struggled to get production from the bench, not scoring a single bench point.

"They're big," Curry said. "Obviously they were doing a great job of limiting our touches and forcing us off the three. We missed a lot of shots in the paint, and listen guys, we're in the SEC, we've got to make layups."

Davis and Abrams once again lead the Crimson Tide with 18 and 16 points, respectively. These two along with Barber will be playing their final game in Coleman Coliseum on Sunday, as Alabama takes on Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. CT.

