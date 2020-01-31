Bama Central
Alabama Women’s Basketball Drops to No. 25/25 Arkansas

Allie Wright

Alabama could not overcome Arkansas on Thursday night inside Coleman Coliseum. Arkansas (17-4, 5-3 SEC) walked away with the 66-48 victory over the Crimson Tide (12-9. 2-6 SEC).

Sophomore De’Sha Benjamin led the Crimson Tide with 10 points, all of which were scored in the second half, followed by Sophomore Brittany Davis with nine points. Junior Jasmine Walker contributed with eight points and 12 boards, placing her two points shy of her fifth double-double of the season.

Senior Amber Richardson started things off for Alabama with a layup. Shortly after, Junior Jordan Lewis drained a 3-pointer which increased Alabama’s lead 7-3. Arkansas went on a 10-point run, ending the first quarter with a 15-7 lead.

Sophomore Megan Abrams opened the second quarter with a free throw, decreasing Arkansas’ lead to 18-8. Senior Cierra Johnson sank a 3-pointer, dropping the margin to 24-11. Arkansas walked into halftime with a 33-11 lead.

Davis jumped started the third quarter with a layup, placing the Crimson Tide behind by 24 points. Walker snagged a 3-pointer which decreased Arkansas’ lead to 40-20. Davis ended the third quarter with a shot behind the arc, Alabama trailing Arkansas, 48-30.

Walker was the first to score for Alabama in the final quarter with a 2-point shot. Arkansas fought back by increasing its lead 53-37. Davis threw up another two points, closing the game with a victory for Arkansas 66-48.

Alabama looks to bounce back as it travels to Ole Miss on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and will be live on SEC Network+. 

