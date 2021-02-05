All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search
Alabama Women's Basketball Loses Overtime Heartbreaker to No. 25 Georgia

Alabama Women's Basketball Loses Overtime Heartbreaker to No. 25 Georgia

Alabama lost its third straight game to a ranked opponent.
Author:
Publish date:

For the fifth time in the last seven meetings between the Alabama and Georgia women's basketball teams, the game went to overtime. And for the fifth time, the Bulldogs came away with the overtime victory, this time by a 83-76 final in Coleman Coliseum Thursday night. 

Destiny Rice had the opportunity to take a 76-75 lead in overtime for Alabama if she could make her two free throws. Instead she missed both and No. 25 Georgia closed the game on a 8-2 run to seal it. 

Rice had her best game of the year, finishing with a season high 12 points.

Another big turning point in overtime was senior forward Ariyah Copeland fouling out with four minutes left after getting called for fouls on back-to-back possessions. 

Copeland had been dominating down low for Alabama in the regulation period. She already had a double-double by halftime and finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jasmine Walker also had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. 

Without Walker, Alabama might not have even made it to overtime. Alabama was down 66-60 when a Walker and-one helped complete a five-point possession to cut the Georgia lead to 66-65. Two possessions later Walker sunk two free throws to give Alabama a lead at 69-67, its first lead since early in the third quarter. 

This is the Crimson Tide's third straight loss overall and was the second game in a row that Alabama held a halftime lead over a ranked opponent, but was once again outscored in the third quarter, this time 22-15. Alabama falls to 12-5 (5-5) SEC.

This story will be updated. 

Screen Shot 2021-02-04 at 8.18.45 PM

020421_WBB_CopelandAr_Georgia_RC9111
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Loses Overtime Heartbreaker to No. 25 Georgia

SEC logo, black background
All Things Bama

SEC Announces 2019-20 Revenue Distribution

brock
BamaCentral+

Talk of the Tide: Which 2021 Signees Can Make an Instant Impact?

Najee Harris hurdle in Rose Bowl
The Saban Files

Nick Saban's Success at Producing Consensus All-Americans is Way Beyond Anything College Football Has Seen Before

The 2020 Alabama baseball team
All Things Bama

Capacity and Ticket Information Announced for Alabama Baseball

pettyversusmissouri
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at No. 18 Missouri Tigers

Juwan Gary vs LSU, February 3, 2021
All Things Bama

Bench Points a Key Factor in Alabama Basketball's Success

jasmine walker
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Jasmine Walker Selected as a Finalist for Katrina McClain Award