Alabama Women’s Basketball Moves to 3-0 with 98-59 Victory Over USC Upstate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama outscored USC Upstate 30-9 in the final quarter to seal the Crimson Tide’s 98-59 win over the Spartans in women’s basketball action on Wednesday. The victory moved Alabama to 3-0 in its final game of the season-opening homestand.

Ariyah Copeland and Jasmine Walker both had double-doubles in the game as Copeland finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Walker added 20 points and 13 rebounds. Walker has had 20-plus points in each of the Tide’s three games this season and Copeland has recorded back-to-back double-doubles.

In her Alabama debut, Taylor Sutton came off the bench and shot lights out from three-point range, hitting five treys to add 15 points to the Tide’s scoring efforts. Hannah Barber handed out a career-best eight assists, while Megan Abrams did a little bit of everything in the win with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Myra Gordon, making her first start, chipped in eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Head Coach Kristy Curry Said

“I just loved our team coming together. I thought that everybody that played really did some really good things. We had two double-doubles and Hannah [Barber] had eight assists and just one turnover. Taylor Sutton came off the bench and really gave us some great minutes. I could just go down through everybody. I thought the beginning was a little sluggish, but I thought we really settled in the second half and just really took command in so many areas. We outrebounded them and dominated more the second half. We just had a lot of positives tonight.”

News and Notes

Alabama moves to 3-0 on the season. It’s the Tide’s best start since 2017.

The Crimson Tide is now 2-0 all-time against USC Upstate.

Copeland and Walker became the first Alabama duo to record double-doubles in the same game since Walker and Cierra Johnson did so against Ole Miss on Feb. 28, 2019.

Hannah Barber dished out a career-high eight assists. Her previous high was seven against Clemson on Nov. 19, 2018.

All nine that played in tonight’s game made it in the scoring column.

Alabama outscored USC Upstate 48-28 in the paint and outrebounded the Spartans 51-34.

Up Next