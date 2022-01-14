Alabama Women's Basketball Overpowered by Ole Miss, 86-56

Following two narrow losses to Mississippi State and No. 15 Georgia, Alabama women's basketball needed to have a strong showing at Ole Miss on Thursday night.

Needless to say, the Crimson Tide did not have the performance it wanted as Ole Miss cruised to the victory, 86-56. Alabama is now 10-6 on the season with a 1-4 record in the SEC.

Entering the contest, Ole Miss had won 13 of its last 14 games, with the loss coming to No. 5 Tennessee. The Rebels proved they are one of the hottest teams in the conference on Thursday, and they are now 14-2 on the year and 2-1 in the SEC.

Early in the first quarter, Brittany Davis was scoring at will for Alabama, making four layups inside in the first six minutes of gameplay. However, after an 8-0 run beginning at the 7:30 mark, Ole Miss took control of the game with a 22-12 lead.

Alabama has excelled at shooting the three so far this season, but Ole Miss was well aware of the scouting report. The Rebels only allowed Alabama to shoot two threes in the first quarter, and neither of them went down for the Crimson Tide.

That changed in quarter number two, as Hannah Barber and Khyla Wade-Warren both made shots from long range.

Alabama's defense tightened up in the second quarter, only allowing 14 points. The Crimson Tide was only able to cut the lead by two points, though, as having just three scorers in the first half and an over five minute scoring drought hindered the Alabama cause.

Turnovers also plagued the Crimson Tide in the first half, as 11 Alabama turnovers turned into 13 points for the Rebels. Ole Miss took a 34-26 lead into halftime with 18 points in the paint.

The Crimson Tide was without its starters JaMya Mingo-Young and Jada Rice for much of the game due to foul trouble, as both picked up four fouls by early in the third quarter. Rice ultimately fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss rediscovered its offense in the third quarter, as a 16-6 run to close the third stretched the Rebel lead to 61-42 heading into the final period. Guard Lashonda Monk added to her impressive total in the third, and she orchestrated the Rebel offense.

Monk finished with 19 points in just 20 minutes of play time, as Ole Miss was able coast through the fourth quarter for an important SEC win.

Along with Monk's scoring, forward Snudda Collins was unstoppable from behind the arc for the Rebels, making three long range jumpers in the second half on her way to 15 points.

For Alabama, Davis led the way once again, totaling 20 points and seven rebounds.

Wade-Warren was also a bright spot for the Crimson Tide, as she had 11 points off the bench.

The same Crimson Tide team that made 14 threes last game made just three Thursday night, and a total of 21 turnovers led to Alabama's downfall against Ole Miss.

Now on a three game losing skid, Alabama will turn to a home matchup with Florida (12-5, 2-2 SEC) on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. CT.

Alabama Women's Basketball at Ole Miss courtesy of Alabama Athletics 25 Gallery 25 Images

Full Game Stats