Alabama Women's Basketball Season Outlook

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women’s basketball has a lot to build on coming into the 2021-2022 season after a round of 32 finish last season. It was the Crimson Tide’s first tournament appearance since 1999, so the program took a big step in the right direction.

Alabama was placed in the tournament as a 7 seed after a 16-9 finish in the regular season, and they were able to defeat 10-seed North Carolina in the round of 64.

The Crimson Tide is also now represented in the WNBA as star forward Jasmine Walker was drafted seventh overall to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Alabama will definitely miss the presence of Walker, but this year’s squad returns a lot of last year’s talent.

The Crimson Tide boasts seven seniors on its roster, six of which are returning players and one being Jada Rice who transferred from NC State this offseason.

Hannah Barber and Megan Abrams highlight the returning seniors, as the guard tandem performed well for Alabama in its run to the NCAA Tournament. Barber started 25 games last year, averaging six points and four assists per game.

Allie Craig Cruce is a returning senior who is looking to take the next step in her career, following a season where she made an impact off the bench.

Alabama will hope to utilize their experience in the form of leadership as the season progresses.

“I love the team chemistry that this group has, I love the selflessness. I love the leadership that Meg [Megan Abrams] and Hannah are providing, along with Brittany Davis and Allie Craig Cruce,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "Hannah and Meg bring a toughness in our backcourt that's contagious."

Senior Brittany Davis, who did not play last season, will be a valuable guard for Alabama this season. Davis played in all 30 games during the 2019-2020 season, scoring 6.6 points per game as a sophomore.

"I feel like [Davis] has a chance to possibly be our leading scorer for the year," Curry said.

Alabama's transfer talent proved effective in the 87-41 exhibition win against Alabama-Huntsville, with Jada Rice posting a double-double and Nia Daniel totaling 19 points.

Rice was highly recruited as a high schooler out of Georgia, and she made three tournament runs with NC State. Rice will have two seasons of eligibility with the Crimson Tide, and she will add a dynamic aspect to Alabama's game in the post.

"I absolutely love, love, love our post group. We feel like we're deeper, we're a lot quicker even with the size. We have rim protection, which I thought was a weakness of our team last season," Curry said. "We feel like we have a completely different dynamic inside."

Alabama has players who have seen what it takes to get to the NCAA Tournament, and combined with the newcomers who addressed the team's needs, there is an opportunity for the Crimson Tide to return and make a run.

Alabama women's basketball will play at 5 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday against Charleston Southern to begin their season.